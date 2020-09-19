A Brooklyn woman faces animal cruelty charges after she double-locked a dog in a crate and then abandoned the animal in the basement of its Hicksville home, Nassau police said Saturday.

The woman moved to Brooklyn in June — and only checked on the dog once all summer — until the stench of its decomposing body led to its discovery and an arrest for animal cruelty, Nassau police said.

Tiffany Adorno, 29, was charged with torturing/injuring animals and abandonment of animals under the Agricultural and Market Law and her arraignment is set for Saturday.

Investigators, who worked with the Nassau County SPCA, initially responded to a 911 call about a foul odor; they also found she had left the apartment in what they called a "deplorable condition."

