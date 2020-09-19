TODAY'S PAPER
Woman charged in Hicksville animal cruelty case after dog found dead

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Brooklyn woman faces animal cruelty charges after she double-locked a dog in a crate and then abandoned the animal in the basement of its Hicksville home, Nassau police said Saturday.

The woman moved to Brooklyn in June — and only checked on the dog once all summer — until the stench of its decomposing body led to its discovery and an arrest for animal cruelty, Nassau police said.

Tiffany Adorno, 29, was charged with torturing/injuring animals and abandonment of animals under the Agricultural and Market Law and her arraignment is set for Saturday.

Investigators, who worked with the Nassau County SPCA, initially responded to a 911 call about a foul odor; they also found she had left the apartment in what they called a "deplorable condition."

Meanwhile, the Suffolk County SPCA announced it will be holding its annual rabies vaccination clinic and a free pet food giveaway Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until supplies run out.

New York State and Suffolk County laws require that all dogs, cats and ferrets be

vaccinated against rabies.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

