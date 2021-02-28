TODAY'S PAPER
Man stabbed in back while walking in Hicksville, Nassau police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A man walking in Hicksville Saturday night was stabbed in the back, Nassau police said.

The victim, 35, was walking on Old Country Road about 10:45 p.m. when someone stabbed him, according to police. He ran to his home and his family called police.

Police did not identify the victim but said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition. The investigation is continuing.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

