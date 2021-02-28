A man walking in Hicksville Saturday night was stabbed in the back, Nassau police said.

The victim, 35, was walking on Old Country Road about 10:45 p.m. when someone stabbed him, according to police. He ran to his home and his family called police.

Police did not identify the victim but said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition. The investigation is continuing.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.