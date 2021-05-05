Nassau police, other first responders search for missing girl in Hicksville

Nassau County police and other first responders are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon in Hicksville.

Samiah Baksh, 12, was last seen at a 7-Eleven on West John Street at 3:35 p.m., according to detectives from the Missing Persons Squad. Authorities are going door to door in the surrounding neighborhoods searching for her, with a staging area at West John street and Kuhl Avenue.

Samiah is described as about 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and medium black curly hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a green shirt and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Her destination at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information regarding her disappearance to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

With Keldy Ortiz

