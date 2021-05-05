TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau police, other first responders search for missing girl in Hicksville

Hicksville fire department members and Nassau police gather

Hicksville fire department members and Nassau police gather search for a missing girl at Cantiague Park and surrounding area on Wednesday evening. Credit: NEIL MILLER

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Nassau County police and other first responders are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon in Hicksville.

Samiah Baksh, 12, was last seen at a 7-Eleven on West John Street at 3:35 p.m., according to detectives from the Missing Persons Squad. Authorities are going door to door in the surrounding neighborhoods searching for her, with a staging area at West John street and Kuhl Avenue.

Samiah is described as about 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and medium black curly hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a green shirt and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Her destination at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information regarding her disappearance to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

With Keldy Ortiz

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

