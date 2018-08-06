UNITED NATIONS – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to the victims of the atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima in World War II Monday as Long Island activists in Manhasset prepared to discuss nuclear disarmament on the 73rd anniversary of the detonation.

“What occurred in Hiroshima on 6 August 1945 cannot and must not ever happen again,” Guterres said at a ceremony honoring the victims of the first nuclear attack on a civilian population. The United States dropped the bomb on Hiroshima, then on Nagasaki three days later. “The future of our children and of our children’s children depends upon it,” he said.

The two bombs are estimated to have killed up to 200,000 people. Japan, which had drawn the United States into the war by sending a fleet of fighter planes that killed thousands of U.S. military personnel at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, surrendered on Aug. 15, 1945.

In May, Guterres launched a disarmament program titled Securing Our Common Future, which notes that an increase in global military spending on pace with the Cold War years, and increasing international tensions, have made the world less safe.

“World leaders must return to dialogue and diplomacy, to a common path towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons and a safer and more secure world for all,” he said Monday.

On Monday evening at 7:30 p.m., Manhasset’s Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock is scheduled to host a discussion about disarmament at 48 Shelter Rock Rd., in Manhasset.

Speakers at the event will discuss nuclear disarmament two months since the talks in June between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the 50th anniversary of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and one year since the UN General Assembly adopted the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Speakers include Rev. Ned Wight of Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock, William D. Hartung of the International Policy Center and Margaret Melkonian of the LI Alliance for Peaceful Alternatives and Hofstra's Peace Fellows Program.

It will be moderated by Shirley Romaine of Great Neck Sane/Peace Action, a social justice group.