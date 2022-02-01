TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandHistory

Remembering Hurricane Donna

Print

Newsday's first Great Storms of Long Island section of 2022  takes readers back to September 1960, when Hurricane Donna roared across Long Island, washing over South Shore boardwalks, swamping shore communities and downing trees, electric wires and telephone poles with 125-mph winds that left more than 220,000 homes in the dark. 

Sept. 12: The hurricane hits

Teacher Louise Knopp reads to her first grade
Credit: Newsday/Dick Kraus

Teacher Louise Knopp reads to her first-grade class at the Woodmere Elementary School as Hurricane Donna rages on Sept. 12, 1960. The children were kept in school until the storm subsided.

Lou Gerard, register clerk at the Garden City
Credit: Newsday/Tom Maguire

Lou Gerard, register clerk at the Garden City Hotel, signs in a guest, Henry Lehne, by candlelight after the storm knocked out power.

A man walks hip deep in water in
Credit: Newsday/Marvin Sussman

Hip deep in water, a man wades through the Jones Beach parking lot behind the administration building as a group pushes a car caught up in the flash flood.

A young man floats a toy boat along
Credit: Newsday/Dick Kraus

A young man floats a toy boat along Williamson Avenue in East Rockway.

A stranded family waits for a row boat
Credit: Newsday/Dick Kraus

A stranded family waits for a rowboat to evacuate them from their flooded home on Williamson Avenue in East Rockaway.

 

This apprehensive dog is looking for a dry
Credit: Newsday/Dick Kraus

This apprehensive dog is looking for a dry way out as the rising tide reaches his East Rockaway doorstep.

An empty boat is part of the street
Credit: Newsday/Dick Kraus

Another high-tide street scene in East Rockaway.

False Channel Island in Merrick Bay is completely
Credit: Newsday/John Curran

False Channel Island in Merrick Bay is completely underwater from high tides and rains.

Sept. 13: The aftermath

The terrace of a restaurant in Centerport partly
Credit: Newsday/Walter del Toro

Furniture sits at an odd angle on the terrace of a Centerport restaurant, which was partly washed out from underneath.

Three boys look at a spot where a
Credit: Newsday/Walter del Toro

Three boys look at a spot where a pond in Centerport overflowed.

John Idler of Huntington stands atop a footing
Credit: Newsday/Walter del Toro

John Idler of Huntington stands atop a footing where the dock that floated away had been before the storm on West Shore Road in Huntington.

On Oak Beach, New York, a view of
Credit: Newsday/Ike Eichorn

On Oak Beach, the water left by the storm outside homes gave a new meaning to the term waterfront property.

Laurelton Road in Long Beach is strewn with
Credit: Newsday/Ike Eichorn

Laurelton Road in Long Beach is strewn with debris from what had been a hot dog and soda stand.

A hot dog and soda stand under the
Credit: Newsday/Ike Eichorn

Here's the destroyed hot dog and soda stand under the boardwalk on Laurelton Road.

In the midst of Hurricane Donna, boats were
Credit: Newsday/Max Heine

Hurricane Donna tossed boats across Shore Road in East Setauket. Here, In the aftermath of the storm, a cruiser is removed from the center of the road.

Stephen Jordan, 13, and David Jordan, 3, of
Credit: Newsday/Walter del Toro

Stephen Jordan, 13, and David Jordan, 3, of Greenlawn look at a sailboat that had been deposited on top of Northport Dock when water from Hurricane Donna rose above the dock and into the parking lot.

Ross Spinney looks for his Buick automobile hidden
Credit: Newsday/Max Heine

Ross Spinney looks for his Buick among the trees that crashed during Hurricane Donna on High Street in Port Jefferson.

The ferry Fire Island Belle returns to Fire
Credit: Newsday/Max Heine

The ferry Fire Island Belle returns to Fire Island from Bay Shore with a full boat of passengers after the storm.

From the sky

Aerial view of the damage done to a
Credit: Newsday/Cliff De Bear

An aerial view of the damage done to a motel on the shore directly south of the village of Southampton.

Aerial view of a portion of Westhampton Beach
Credit: Newsday/Cliff De Bear

A portion of Westhampton Beach where high tides and strong winds from Hurricane Donna cut a broad breakthrough between the ocean and bay.

Aerial view of a house with its roof
Credit: Newsday/Cliff De Bear

In Montauk Point, the hurricane tore away part of  a roof.

