Long Island our story: When the island was new
The same basic climate and vegetation that we know today took hold about 8,000 years ago, according to geological experts.
The dinosaurs had long vanished into legend and the great glacier had slipped back to its beginnings. Time and tide and the legacy of the ice blanket had forged the land into a fish-shaped island that stretched eastward into the ocean.
Long Island was beginning its transformation into Eden.
The sparse shrubs and grasses of the treeless tundra that followed the glacier had been replaced...
