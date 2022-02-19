In this photo essay of Vintage Newsday Instagram picks for Black History Month, we’ve gathered images of the famous and ordinary, people and places that over the years have celebrated Black life on Long Island. Many photos, like the image of Lincoln Lynch in Malverne, document seminal moments in the drive for equality here; other photos, like the one of Millie Brown, portray people living their lives perhaps largely unaware of their historical import. After you’ve perused these photos, hop over to the Vintage Newsday Instagram — you’ll know it by the circular photo of Newsday’s first female photographer, Edna Murray, circa 1945. There, you will find more details about the photos here along with vintage photos of such luminaries of Black history as Muhammad Ali, Tina Turner, Toni Morrison and James Baldwin sprinkled among the treasure trove of photos curated by Newsday’s librarians. — Rosemary Olander, LI Life Editor

POLITICAL PIONEER. New York State NAACP President Donald Lee welcomes Rep. Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman elected to Congress, to the group's state convention in Plainview in 1971.

PAYING TRIBUTE. Eleanor Lingo places a wreath on the grave of "Bloom," a young black enslaved girl, in 1992 in the cemetery next to First Presbyterian Church in Southold.

VISIT FROM THE AUTHOR. Karen Hughes waits for Alex Haley to autograph a copy of his history-making book "Roots." The author visited Islip Junior High School on June 8, 1979, to make good on his promise to speak to students who had been inspired by his story.

CELEBRITY WATCH. Eddie Murphy's Freeport home often drew eager fans, like those below who gathered there in 1983, before Murphy moved to New Jersey.

A HOME AWAY. Millie Brown tends to the garden at her 11-room home in Sag Harbor's Ninevah section in August 1974. The Sag Harbor Hills, Azurest and Ninevah Beach Subdivisions Historic District gained prominence as a place where Black residents could create a seasonal community. As Newsday reported in 1974, it was "one of the few summer communities in America where relatively affluent, middle-class Blacks can come to escape the heat, menace and excruciating pressures of the city."

CLASS IS IN SESSION. An African American history class meets at Nassau Community College in Garden City on Nov. 11, 1969, under the instruction of Professor Marquita James. In the story that accompanied this photo, Bob Rice of North Massapequa, a white student at NCC, said, "I took Afro-American history to unlearn lies."

PUSH FOR EQUALITY. Lincoln Lynch, left, of the Congress of Racial Equality, leads a demonstration for desegregation outside Malverne Junior High School in 1962

LOCAL BOY MAKES GOOD. Comedian Eddie Murphy visits teacher David Better in a history class at Roosevelt Senior High School in November 1981.

PET PROJECT. Singer Roberta Flack visits North Shore Animal League in 1988 to bring awareness to plight of homeless animals.

TIME OUT FOR FUN. When the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was on Fire Island with the American Institute on Nonviolence in 1967, he took time out for some fun, going for a spin with Susan Wachtel and Daniel Deutsch. He stayed at the Wachtel home.

KING ON LONG ISLAND. Visiting Long Island communities, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a rally in Lakeview on May 12, 1965. "We are in a common struggle to free the soul of America . . . we are tied together in a single garment of destiny," he said.

STANDING FOR INTEGRATION. In 1963, the Rev. John A. Belton, pastor of St. Paul's AME Zion Church of Great Neck, leads picketing parents at Manhasset's Plandome Road School. The parents sought to enroll their children in the all-white school instead of Valley School, which was 94% Black; in 1964, a federal judge ordered desegregation.

CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN CULTURE. Fatima Talbird of Freeport is assisted by Steve Lloyd in lighting a candle for Kwanzaa at the African American Museum of Nassau County in Hempstead in 1982.

IMPACT OF DISCRIMINATION. On Dec. 1, 1953, the Cotter family -- from left, daughter Phyllis, sons, William Jr. and John, and parents, William and Cynthia -- were made to leave their home because of racially discriminatory homeownership covenants in Levittown.

DRIVE FOR EQUALITY. William Cotter watches demonstrators make the case for integrating Levittown at South Village Green on Dec. 6, 1953, just days after he and his family were ousted from the Levittown home they were renting.