A 25-year-old Bay Shore man was arrested Thursday and charged in a hit-and-run that injured two pedestrians, one critically, in the hamlet earlier this month, Suffolk police said.

Emerson Alvarado was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury for driving away from the Feb. 3 crash on Fairtown Road near Fifth Avenue, police said.

He will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

Alvarado was behind the wheel of an SUV making a right turn onto Fairtown Road when he struck Victor Gonzalez Arevalo and Danny Ibarra Martinez who were walking north on Fifth Avenue before crossing Fairtown Road around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Gonzalez Arevalo, 39, of Brentwood, was treated for life-threatening injuries at Southside Hospital, police said. They did not update his condition Thursday. Ibarra Martinez, 36, of Brentwood, sustained a small injury to his left foot, police said.

After the crash, Alvarado fled east on Fairtown Road, police said.