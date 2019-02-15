A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Ronkonkoma was identified by police on Friday as Christopher Grassia.

Grassia, 46, of Ronkonkoma, was struck by a vehicle, believed to be a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck, that was traveling north on Rosevale Avenue, near Richmond Boulevard, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Police said the crash occurred sometime between Thursday around 7:20 p.m., and Friday at 12:20 a.m.

A passer-by found Grassia’s body and called 911 around 12:20 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Police said the blue Dodge Ram pickup truck may have damaged its front end when it struck Grassia.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information regarding this crash to call them at 631-852-6555 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.