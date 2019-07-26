TODAY'S PAPER
Centereach man critically hurt in Holbrook collision, police say

Police said Frank Maggio, 20, of Centereach, lost

Police said Frank Maggio, 20, of Centereach, lost control of his 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer and collided with an SUV.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Centereach man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition Thursday night after police said he lost control of his car in Holbrook, crossed a center median and collided with a sport utility vehicle.

The driver, identified by Suffolk County police as Frank Maggio, 20, was headed north on Nicolls Road, north of Sunrise Highway, when he lost control of his 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer while changing lanes at about 8:40 p.m. Police said the Lancer crossed the median and collided with a southbound 2007 Nissan Murano.

Two people in the Murano, driver Amanda Recchia, 24, of Patchogue, and passenger Dan Fey, 25, of Miller Place, were both transported via ambulance to Stony Brook with what police described as nonlife-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. There were no arrests. The investigation is continuing.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

