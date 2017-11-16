Holiday celebrations and events across Long Island

BAY SHORE, ISLIP AND EAST ISLIP

The Town of Islip starts the holiday season Nov. 25 with The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce’s holiday parade and tree lighting. The parade starts at 10 a.m. (rain date is Nov. 26) on Main Street in Sayville. The tree lighting is at 6:30 p.m.

The Islip Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony will be Dec. 2. The parade begins at Ocean Avenue and Main Street and ends at Town Hall, with the tree lighting immediately afterward. The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and feature live music, a visit from Santa and free hot chocolate and cookies.

Islip’s 4th Annual Festival of Trees is 3 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Brookwood Hall in East Islip. The event is hosted by the Brookwood Hall Restoration Committee and the Islip Arts Council. The Restoration Committee will also hold a tree lighting at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Brookwood Hall.

Islip officials will hold a menorah lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at Town Hall.

The Bay Shore Chamber of Commerce Winter Festival will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 on Main Street, between Ocean and Park avenues. The event includes a tree lighting and a menorah lighting.

The East Islip Fire Department will host its holiday parade and tree lighting from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1, starting at the firehouse at 30 E. Main St.

— VALERIE BAUMAN

BRENTWOOD AND HOLBROOK

The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will host a tree lighting and menorah lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Brentwood Community Center and City Park. Santa will pay a visit.

The Holbrook Chamber of Commerce’s tree lighting will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Irish Times Pub. Santa will be there in a firetruck, and free cookies and hot chocolate will be served. The Chamber will hold its annual menorah lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, at 1000 Main St.

— VALERIE BAUMAN

OYSTER BAY, BAYVILLE AND LOCUST VALLEY

Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. The free event includes live music and a visit with Santa inside the Hay Barn.

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a tree lighting and the annual pop-up holiday market at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1 Shore Ave. in Oyster Bay.

The Bayville Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual winter festival on Dec. 2, with Santa photos and carriage rides at the Crescent Beach Club from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be children’s activities at the Bavyille Commons at the intersection of Bayville and Ludlam avenues from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and a tree lighting at 6 p.m. Live music and carolers will be at Bayville Commons from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

The Locust Valley Chamber of Commerce is having a village Christmas tree lighting with Santa and the Locust Valley Middle School chorus at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 on Birch Hill Road between Elm Street and Forest Avenue. Hot chocolate will be served.

— TED PHILLIPS

SMITHTOWN, ST. JAMES, NISSEQUOGUE AND KINGS PARK

The Town of Smithtown and the Rotary Club of Smithtown will hold a tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall on Nov. 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Santa Claus will visit, hitching a ride with the Smithtown Fire Department. Music will be provided by the Smithtown West Jazz Choir, Great Hollow Middle School Chorus, the Kings Park High School Orchestra and the Smithtown West Whisperettes. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served, and there will be balloon sculpting.

St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown will have a tree lighting Dec. 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Santa will attend, and refreshments and hot chocolate will be served.

The Smithtown Historical Society will host its traditional holiday luncheon at the Brush Barn on Dec. 1, with seatings at 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 a person, and reservations are required. Call 631-265-6768.

The Historical Society’s Heritage Country Christmas Fair is Dec. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 239 Middle Country Rd. There will be crafts, model trains, hay rides, a bonfire and caroling. Admission is $5, $3 for children.

The Smithtown Historical Society’s children’s holidays programs are Dec. 9 and 16 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The Dec. 9 event features baking and cookie decorating. Children can make their own Christmas ornaments on Dec. 16. The events are for children ages 6 to 12. The cost is $22.50 per session for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Celebrate St. James, a nonprofit that celebrates arts in the community, will offer activities for children the first three weekends in December, including cookie decorating, puppet shows, crafts, storytelling and singing. All events are at Studio 455, at 455 Lake Ave. The cost is $10 per child. Visit celebratestjames.org for details. To register, call 631-862-6198 or email celebratestjames@gmail.com.

The Deepwells Farm Historical Society will have a Christmas tree lighting Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Santa will be on hand, his transportation courtesy of the St. James Fire Department. There will be hot chocolate, cookies and music.

The Historical Society also will host a Holiday Boutique on Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with handmade crafts from 30 artisans on display in the Deepwells farmhouse. Dolls, pottery, candles and more will be on show and for sale, with free hot chocolate and cookies.

St. James will light its menorah triangle at Lake Avenue and Moriches Road and Route 25A for the eight days of Hannukah, starting Dec. 12 and ending Dec. 19. Candle lightings will be at 5:30 p.m., except Dec. 14, when it will be at 4 p.m.

The Nissequogue Fire Department will have a tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the firehouse, 643 Moriches Rd.

The Kings Park Chamber of Commerce will hold its Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Veterans Plaza, near the Kings Park Library. The chamber’s menorah lighting ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Veterans Plaza.

— NICHOLAS SPANGLER

WESTBURY, MANHASSET AND ALBERTSON

Westbury will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 2 at the Village Recreation Center, 348 Post Ave. The program, which will feature musical performances, refreshments and a visit from Santa, is at 4 p.m. Awards for the village’s annual drawing contest will be announced.

The lighting of the Christmas tree at Mary Jane Davies Green, in front of North Hempstead Town Hall, is scheduled for Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. The program will include a performance by the Manhasset High School Brass Choir and an appearance by Santa. Winners of the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce’s annual poster contest will be announce, and refreshments will be served.

North Hempstead Town’s annual menorah lighting at Town Hall will be Dec. 14 at 4:30 p.m. The event is held in conjunction with Chabad of Port Washington, and Rabbi Shalom Paltiel will light the menorah. There will be live music, refreshments and latkes. Town Hall is at 220 Plandome Rd. in Manhasset.

Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson will host its annual Winter Wonderland holiday event Dec. 17-21. The celebration will feature an outdoor and indoor train show, garden holiday light display, storytelling, a Santa visit and more. The garden is at 193 I.U. Willets Rd. Normal visiting hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily will be extended. Details for daily Winter Wonderland events will be posted on the town’s website.

— CHRISTINE CHUNG

PORT JEFFERSON, HOLTSVILLE AND STONY BROOK

Port Jefferson’s Santa Parade steps off at 3 p.m. Nov. 25 at the village’s Long Island Rail Road station on Main Street. The parade winds down East Main Street to West Broadway and ends at Drown-Meadow Cottage at Barnum and West Broadway. Santa will be there for photos in his workshop.

The village’s 22nd annual Charles Dickens Festival will be Dec. 2 and 3. The event features shows, music, costumed Dickens characters and other entertainment modeled on 19th century holiday traditions throughout the village’s streets and in stores and theaters.

Brookhaven Town’s annual tree-lighting ceremony will be 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Rd. The event features costumed characters, candy canes, hot chocolate, musical entertainment and a preview of the site’s holiday light show. Santa will arrive by helicopter and help count down to the tree lighting.

The light show at the Holtsville ecology site is scheduled to open Dec. 2 and run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17. Admission is $5; children 3 and younger get in free. Proceeds go to the town’s Brookhaven Wildlife Center to feed and care for more than 100 animals at the ecology site. In addition to lights, photos with Santa are available for an additional fee. The light show will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 to 8 p.m. Sundays.

In Stony Brook, the nonprofit Ward Melville Heritage Organization will hold its annual holiday festival at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St. The festival features a “Legends and Spies” puppet parade inspired by the hamlet’s role in the Revolutionary War-era Culper spy ring. Other attractions are live music, a model train display, holiday window displays and a visit from Santa, who is due to arrive in an antique firetruck to listen to children’s gift wishes from 2 to 5 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m.

The heritage organization also is holding a Promenade of Trees, and community members are invited to decorate 60 trees, which will be on display through Jan. 2.

— CARL MACGOWAN

BABYLON

The Town of Babylon will host its annual tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. in Babylon Town Hall Park, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy. The festivities include live music, costumed characters and a visit from Santa, and children will be given gifts.

The Village of Babylon’s holiday celebrations begin Nov. 26 with its Decorate a Light Pole event.

On Nov. 30, the village’s Conklin House (280 Deer Park Ave.) will host its Holiday Cookie Contest, and residents can submit festive cookies to be judged in a variety of categories.

The village Chamber of Commerce will host its Old- Fashioned Village Christmas on Dec. 1. Deer Park Avenue from Montauk Highway to Railroad Avenue will be closed to traffic for the festivities. From 6 to 9 p.m., the Conklin House will host Christmas at the Conklin House, giving residents a chance to view holiday decorations in the historic home.

The village tree lighting will be Dec. 3 at Argyle Park. Santa and carolers will be on hand.

— JESSE COBURN

NEW HYDE PARK, MANORHAVEN AND WESTBURY

New Hyde Park will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 2 at Marcus Christ Community Center, 1420 Jericho Tpke. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and will include magic tricks from Magic of Amore. At dusk, everyone will gather on the front lawn and watch Mayor Lawrence Montreuil light the tree.

Manorhaven will hold its annual tree-lighting and menorah-lighting ceremonies at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Village Hall. Participants can enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and cookies with Santa and village mayor Jim Avena.

The Yes We Can Community Center in New Cassel will host a tree lighting on Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Hot chocolate will be served, and the Yes We Can Band will perform.

— KHRISTOPHER J. BROOKS

LINDENHURST AND AMITYVILLE

In Lindenhurst Village, the Dec. 3 holiday festivities kick off with a Christmas Wreath Contest from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the main firehouse on South Wellwood Avenue. The wreaths are decorated by Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, as well as seniors at the Rainbow Center. From 1 to 3 p.m., the Lindenhurst Chamber of Commerce and the Lindenhurst Fire Department present Santa in the Park at the gazebo park. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

At 2 p.m. the annual Historical Society Christmas Meeting will take place at the firehouse, and from 3 to 5 p.m., there will be a “Church Crawl” for Christmas caroling, starting at the Evangel Church of God on West John Street and moving to the gazebo and then to the Christmas tree on South Wellwood Avenue.

Meanwhile, the Lindenhurst Fire Department parade begins at 4:30 p.m. near Fireman’s Memorial Park on Heling Street and marches to the Christmas tree, where former Mayor Tom Brennan and his wife, Diane, will turn on the lights at 5 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. the Church Crawl finishes at St. John’s Lutheran Church on West John Street.

During the festivities, between 3 and 6 p.m., the Music and Arts Store on South Wellwood Avenue will have students playing holiday songs.

In Amityville Village, the tree lighting will take place in the village center, near the gazebo, on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. Santa will pay a visit. The rain date is Dec. 3.

— DENISE M. BONILla

EAST ROCKAWAY, BELLMORE AND MALVERNE

The East Rockaway Winter Festival and Tree Lighting is Dec. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Village Hall.

The Bellmore Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza is Dec. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Festivities will include horse-and-buggy rides, trolley rides and free hot chocolate, plus and a visit from Santa.

The Chamber’s Festival of Lights ceremony is at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at Veterans Memorial Park.

The Village of Malverne will hold its holiday lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 2. And on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a menorah lighting at the Long Island Rail Road station on Hempstead Avenue.

— JOHN ASBURY

BALDWIN, GARDEN CITY, LYNBROOK AND LEVITTOWN

The Baldwin Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting is Dec. 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Baldwin Historical Museum. On Dec. 13, the chamber will have a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. at the museum.

The Garden City Chamber of Commerce’s Gala Village Tree Lighting Ceremony is Dec. 3 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gazebo on the Village Green. Santa will visit.

Lynbrook’s Winter Celebration is from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 on Atlantic Avenue. At 6 p.m. there is a tree lighting, caroling, rides and more at Stauderman and Forest avenues. A menorah lighting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Lynbrook Recreation Center.

— JOHN ASBURY

HEMPSTEAD, EAST MEADOW, ELMONT AND FREEPORT

The Town of Hempstead’s annual Christmas tree and Kinara lighting ceremony is at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at Town Hall Plaza. Santa will arrive atop an antique fire engine, and there will be caroling in the plaza. The town’s menorah lighting is at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at Town Hall Plaza.

The East Meadow Chamber of Commerce and the Council of East Meadow Community Organizations will hold the annual holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Veterans Memorial Park.

Freeport will hold a tree-lighting ceremony and Santa’s arrival at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. A holiday wonderland will feature more than 50 trees decorated in different themes. At 7 p.m., there will be an ice show by the Freeport Skating Academy at the Freeport Recreation Center ice rink.

— JOHN ASBURY

WANTAGH AND ROCKVILLE CENTRE

The Wantagh Preservation Society’s Holiday Open House and holiday tree lighting is from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. There will be refreshments, and Santa will be on hand for photo ops.

The Mercy Medical Center tree-lighting ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the main entrance of the hospital. For a small fee, you can buy a light for the tree in honor or memory of a special person or in celebration of an event.

— JOHN ASBURY

RIVERHEAD AND GREENPORT

On Dec. 9, the Riverhead Lions Club, the Town of Riverhead and the Riverhead Business Improvement District will host the 66th annual Riverhead Lions Club Parade and the 18th Annual Bonfire.

The parade starts at 3 p.m. and will commence at the corner of Osborne Avenue at West Main Street and proceed east on Main Street to McDermott Avenue before returning west along the Peconic River to the parking lot. Organizers suggest all participants arrive no later than 2:40 p.m. and be in place by 2:45 p.m. Visitors can take free photos with Santa and drink free hot chocolate at the BID’s giant gingerbread house.

The bonfire starts at 4 p.m. on the Peconic Riverfront. The parade’s rain date is Dec. 10.

Greenport will hold its annual Parade of Lights and Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 in Mitchell Park. The parade will start at the intersection of Main and Center streets and head toward the park. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the village’s carousel, and visitors can enjoy holiday songs performed by local students.

At 5 p.m. Dec. 12, Congregation Tifereth Israel hosts the lighting of Greenport’s menorah at Mitchell Park.

— JEAN-PAUL SALAMANCA

HUNTINGTON AND EAST NORTHPORT

The 8th annual Huntington Holiday Parade kicks off Nov. 26. The day also includes a festival, music and, of course, a visit from Old St. Nick.

The parade begins at 5 p.m. from the Big H Shopping Center on New York Avenue and proceeds north to Main Street and then west on Main Street to West Neck Road. It caps a weekend in downtown Huntington that includes the Huntington Lighthouse Boat Parade on the night of Nov. 24 and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.

Free parking will be available at the Huntington train station, with a free shuttle from 4 to 9 p.m. Parking meter fees will be waived in downtown Huntington from Nov. 24 through Jan. 1.

The East Northport Chamber of Commerce will have a menorah and Nativity scene at the Northport Long Island Rail Road station from Nov. 24 to New Year’s Day.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS

EAST HAMPTON, MONTAUK AND SOUTHAMPTON

East Hampton Town is sponsoring the annual Run for Fun/ Turkey Trot at 8 a.m. Nov. 23 at the Montauk Village Green.

The Montauk Chamber of Commerce is hosting an annual family holiday fun day, starting at noon Nov. 25 at the Montauk Yacht Club.

The East Hampton Chamber of Commerce will kick off celebrations Dec. 2 with a 10 a.m. Santa parade, led by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, that will feature a group of holiday-themed floats traveling down Main Street. Festivities will continue Dec. 9 at a holiday open house, with shops and eateries on Main Street and Newtown Lane serving treats and featuring carolers.

The Montauk Lighthouse will be lit at 4 p.m. Nov. 25. The event will include caroling and a visit from Santa.

The Southampton Chamber of Commerce is kicking off holiday celebrations at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25 with a tree lighting at Agawam Park. It will host events featuring horse-and-buggy rides and Santa visits at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at 76 Main St., at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Southampton Arts Center and Rogers Memorial Library, and at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Southampton Arts Center.

— RACHELLE BLIDNER

FARMINGDALE

The lighting of the Village Green Christmas tree will bes at 7 p.m. Nov. 28. The rain date is Dec. 1. Refreshments will be available in Village Hall, and there will be Christmas caroling. The lighting of a smaller tree, at Gerngras Park, will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 8.

— DAVID OLSON

RIDGE, FARMINGVILLE, PATCHOGUE AND BELLPORT

Children ages 2 to 12 can have photos taken with Santa Longwood Estate in Ridge on Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Toys will be collected. Longwood Estate is at the corner of Longwood and Smith roads. The fee is $5 per child.

On Dec. 13, children ages 2 to 6 can create a gingerbread house at the Longwood Estate. The 30-minute craft-making session starts at 10 a.m. and costs $10 per child.

Brookhaven will sponsor a menorah lighting at Town Hall, One Independence Hill in Farmingville, on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

The Village of Patchogue kicks off holiday celebrations on Nov. 19 with the Christmas Holiday Boat Parade along the Patchogue River at 6 p.m.

On Nov. 25, the 55th annual Christmas Parade takes place along Main Street between West and Rider avenues. The parade ends with Santa coming down Main Street. Children are encouraged to bring their Christmas wish lists, to be collected by postal workers during the parade.

On Dec. 9, from noon to 5 p.m., enjoy an afternoon of arts and gift-buying during the “Art of Shopping” at the Holiday Arts Boutique at New Village Apartment complex.

Throughout the holiday season, stroll through downtown Patchogue to see which businesses have the best holiday window displays. A winner will be chosen Dec. 16 and will receive the coveted Leg Lamp Award to display for the year.

On Dec. 2, Bellport Village will host Breakfast With Santa at the Community Center, 4 Bell St., starting at 10 a.m. At 5:45 p.m., the Santa Parade steps off from the Bellport Fire Department.

— DEON J. HAMPTON