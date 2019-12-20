Sparkling with spirit: Our annual tour of holiday lights

There’s magic in the air this holiday season. And on land, house, fence, tree and shrub — even across the water — at these homes around Long Island.

Whether their holiday personality is rococo or traditional, Long Islanders have once again put on their glittering best, beckoning visitors to venture out to share the spirit of the season. In this year’s Holiday Lights edition, we map 60 holiday displays, some with enticing photos, that are worth the drive.

At many of the homes — from Elmont to Manorville — visitors can also make donations to a good cause.

In Massapequa, a community with a plethora of decorated homes, Michael and Nicole Troy are collecting donations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, having hosted a special fundraiser on Dec. 15 featuring a visit from Santa and hot cocoa and treats (you can watch the video at newsday.com/lilife.

“If you’re blessed, you should share with others,” Michael Troy said. “My family was into decorating when I was a kid. The thing is to give back, that’s who I am as a person.”

This is the Troys’ seventh year decorating, and the fifth at their home in Massapequa. “Like anything, it becomes addicting. I love it so much,” Michael said. This is his biggest display so far, he said, and is about double last year’s effort.

Check out the map below to find displays that you'd like to visit.