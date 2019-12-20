TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening

Sparkling with spirit: Our annual tour of holiday lights

The Murphy's home display in Holbrook, which has
By Rosemary Olander rosemary.olander@newsday.com
Print

There’s magic in the air this holiday season. And on land, house, fence, tree and shrub — even across the water — at these homes around Long Island.

Whether their holiday personality is rococo or traditional, Long Islanders have once again put on their glittering best, beckoning visitors to venture out to share the spirit of the season. In this year’s Holiday Lights edition, we map 60 holiday displays, some with enticing photos, that are worth the drive.

At many of the homes — from Elmont to Manorville — visitors can also make donations to a good cause.

In Massapequa, a community with a plethora of decorated homes, Michael and Nicole Troy are collecting donations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, having hosted a special fundraiser on Dec. 15 featuring a visit from Santa and hot cocoa and treats (you can watch the video at newsday.com/lilife

Michael Troy and Nicole Troy showcasing their holiday
The Hanley home, decorated for Christmas, in Ronkonkoma,
Skating Santa. Peretti family. This is for the

Clockwise from left, Nicole and Michael Troy used their holiday display in Massapequa to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A Nativity lights up the home of Kevin and Holly Hanley in Ronkonkoma. Santa skates among the decorations at the Peretti home in West Babylon. (Photo credits: Morgan Campbell; Newsday / Steve Pfost; Howard Simmons)

“If you’re blessed, you should share with others,” Michael Troy said. “My family was into decorating when I was a kid. The thing is to give back, that’s who I am as a person.”

This is the Troys’ seventh year decorating, and the fifth at their home in Massapequa. “Like anything, it becomes addicting. I love it so much,” Michael said. This is his biggest display so far, he said, and is about double last year’s effort.

Check out the map below to find displays that you'd like to visit.

By Rosemary Olander rosemary.olander@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Clara Ringwald of Bethpage died at the age Clara Ringwald, singer beginning in her teens, dies at 90
Suffolk County police investigate near the scene of Cops: Officers fired to protect themselves in fatal shooting
Sean Acosta Jr. gives an air hockey game Program encourages kids to turn in toy guns for other gifts
The Long Beach Police Department has 70 full-time Police reject 12-year contract, putting future of department in doubt
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini at Sini: 96 MS-13 gang members, associates charged in LI investigation
Al Pacino, right, in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman." Scorsese's 'The Irishman' is on Netflix now. Here's where it filmed on LI.
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search