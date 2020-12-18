Home for the holidays: Find Long Island's merriest displays

We can’t all be the Barbieri brothers, the electrifying Deer Park duo vying for best holiday display in ABC’s "The Great Christmas Light Fight." And who wants to fight anyway?

Instead, we advise you pack yourself and your pandemic pod or housemates, if you have any — a young-adult daughter confined at home with mom and dad worked for me — into a vehicle and head out to see Long Island’s holiday displays for yourself. Then you can decide which is the best, or just enjoy the show.

Either way, you can use the map below to see 16 super-holiday homes across Nassau and Suffolk counties along with 64 others.

While you’re out this year, keep your eyes peeled for displays not marked on our map. And be good guests, maintaining social distance outside fellow Long Islanders’ homes to keep everyone safe. This year, more than ever, we need one another’s help making merry.

As Michelle Jacobs, whose home is featured, put it: "We chose to go bigger this year. We wanted to make it for people to enjoy, since we all need something nice this year. Walking around looking at lights is the safest thing to do and one of the safest ways to do it — you’re standing outside."