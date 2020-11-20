Holiday Shopping Destination: Acres of stores in Farmingdale

Though you won’t find any farms in the Village of Farmingdale, there are acres of vibrant shops and restaurants on Main Street to graze.

"Farmingdale's Main Street is becoming a destination location where people are coming to shop … and it’s a full-day experience," said Laura Napolitano, owner of Back in Time, a vintage home décor shop, adding, "I think we all complement each other here on Main Street."

Visitors come from Queens and Brooklyn and points east, Napolitano said, "and then they shop here, a few other stores on Main Street and then have lunch or dinner."

Back in Time (441 Main St., 516-586-8443, backintimedecor.com) boasts an array of vintage home decor — antique, farmhouse and primitive furniture — as well as new items, including candles, clocks and pictures frames.

"We have old stuff, new stuff and re-purposed stuff," Napolitano said. "We go picking: We go out and we find vintage things, like old vintage telephones and scales, that people like to decorate their homes with."

The shop, which also has a big barn out back with more offerings, reinvents many older pieces, turning an industrial cart into a rolling bar or a vintage TV set into a dog bed or coffee station.

Though it doesn’t offer online shopping, Back in Time will have discounts for Small Business Saturday. "People really enjoy the experience of coming here and just walking through the store," Napolitano noted. "It’s kind of like you’re stepping back in time."

A frequent customer, Susan Ferrara, of Whitestone, Queens, discovered the store when she Googled "arts & crafts."

"When I went there, I almost fell all over," said Ferrara, who has purchased platters, dried flowers, wreaths, pictures, planters, Christmas decorations, pillows and shelves. "I felt like I was in Maine or New Hampshire. It just gave you that real old-time feeling. And the barn in the back — you don’t see that anymore around here. It’s just my kind of store."

Everything to pamper the skin can be found at ScrubzBody (245 Main St., 516-827-0800, scrubzbody.com)

"I make everything," said Wendy Rubin, product manager for the shop. "It’s made with love, here in Farmingdale."

Owner Roberta Perry began creating scrubs for herself, because she found the ones on the market too greasy or not quite to her liking.

In addition to scrubs, there are lotions, soaps, body butters, and bath balms for different skin types in a large variety of scents, most of which are made in-house. "We have scents from almond to ylang-ylang," Rubin said.

"We’ve got such an incredible array of smells, that there’s absolutely one to make you smile," added Perry.

Scrubz, which offers online shopping and curbside pickup, plans to give out a gift with any purchase on Small Business Saturday.

Guitar aficionados will be in their happy place at The Well Strung Guitar (439 Main St., 516-221-0563, wellstrungguitars.com). Specializing in predominantly American electric guitars from the 1950s through the mid-1970s, the shop sells mostly Fender, Gibson and Gretsch guitars in custom colors.

"We specialize in solid-body electric guitars, but we also do carry six-string guitars and basses," said Paige Davidson, who co-owns the shop with her father, David.

Though they opened in July 2019, the duo previously owned We Buy Guitars on "Music Row" — 48th Street in Manhattan — and had a store in Bellmore.

"We decided Farmingdale was where we wanted to end up. It was the ideal walking village setup for us," said Paige, noting that their customers are generally a little older (mostly 35 to 60 years old), as vintage guitars are a bit more pricey than contemporary instruments.

When they opened, the Davidsons decided they wanted to have more women work in the industry.

"Not only is there a female owner, but we also have two female employees, which is somewhat of a rarity in this world, especially in the vintage guitar market. There’s not a lot of us," Paige said.

Though patrons can shop online and the store offers curbside shopping, Paige recommends people come in to try out the guitars.

"These instruments have to fit you," she said. "They’re kind of an extension of yourself."

Here are a few more shops to browse:

The Chocolate Duck (310 Main St., 516-249-0887, chocolateduck.com). From rows of chocolate candies and molds to cookie cutters, frosting tips, fondant and edible sugar, this store can satisfy a sweet tooth and the bakers and confectioners among us.

Solo (336 Main St., 516-586-6990, solofashionny.com). This boutique stocks unique and trendy fashions from Donna Karan, Free People, Urban Outfitters, Tempo and more.

The Runner’s Edge (242 Main St., 516-420-7963, runnersedgeny.com). Here you’ll find all the brand-name running shoes, plus high-visibility running clothes, bone conduction headphones, and warmup and recovery equipment.

BrickWell (238 Main St., 516-586-6914, brickwell.com). With demand for bicycles at record highs in the pandemic, BrickWell is pre-selling road, hybrid, mountain, fitness, comfort and pedal-assist bicycles, as well as gear and attire.

Candy’s Jewelers (225 Main St., 516-783-1355, candysjewelers.com). This shop offers fine jewelry collections, including EOS Jewelry International sterling silver, rings from Novell Design Studio, Stuller custom designs, and the CitiJewels collection.