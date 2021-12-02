Bellport gets into the holiday spirit with a soup-tasting contest at the four corners of the village on South Country and Station roads on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, from noon to 2 p.m. And entries for the annual wreath contest will be displayed throughout the village starting Dec. 4. That evening, Santa will lead a holiday parade leaving the firehouse at 5:30 p.m., followed by a tree lighting at 6 p.m.

"Bellport has more stores in a short walking distance than larger communities," said LuAnn Thompson, vice president of Bellport Chamber of Commerce, describing the shops as unique and quaint, much like the village itself.

On weekends during the holiday season, you can find someone playing holiday music and carols on the piano stationed inside Copper Beech (133 S. Country Rd., 631-286-0202, copperbeachbythesea). The eclectic shop, owned by designers Thomas O’Brien and Dan Fink, reflects their refined aesthetic sensibilities.

Among the assorted artisan foods, there are French and Belgian chocolates, a variety of European chutneys and tapenades, pasta, oils, vinegars, mustards, cookies, crisps and chips.

There are Portuguese soaps, Coqui perfume from Mexico, Etoile towels, Kent combs, lamps, bowls, barware, throws, pillows, and an array of items for cooking and entertaining.

"I’m looking for a basket to put firewood in," said Jackie Dennis, 42, of Brookhaven, who often shops at Copper Beech for kitchenware, as she perused a selection of handmade baskets in all shapes and sizes.

Fans of the show "Schitt’s Creek" will feel right at home at Bellport Apothecary (151 S. Country Rd., 631-431-6825, facebook.com/Bellportapothecary151), where episodes of the show play on a loop all day on a TV monitor up front.

Owner Giovanni Naso, an interior designer, was so inspired by the Netflix show’s fictional Rose’s Apothecary that he decided to open an apothecary of his own.

Naso's store carries Joy Lane Farm, Bidwell, Pretty Public, Archipelago Botanicals, Lollio and Tokyo Milk skin-care lines, handmade pottery, throw pillows, balms, perfumes, Paddywax apothecary candles, and Bellport-made organic soap and honey.

Stopping in the shop for a cup of its aromatic coffee, Tara Broillet browsed the shop for Christmas and birthday gifts.

"I was looking for different and interesting pieces of jewelry," said Broillet, 41, of Brookhaven.

Much of the jewelry has decorative crystals, which many believe have healing properties.

"It’s jewelry with intention. Beyond its being pretty, it’s serving an energy purpose for you," said Sharon Munson, store manager.

At 51, The Village Silversmith Gallery (149 S. Country Rd., 631-286-1660, villagesilversmith.com) is the oldest retail shop in the Village of Bellport.

As the name suggests, silver is the star here, but you’ll also find a variety of gold jewelry, some mixed with precious or semiprecious stones and most of which are created by owner Dwight Trujillo.

Trujillo’s more spectacular pieces are part of his nautical collection — a combination of silver and beach glass, and nautical-themed pieces, such as anchor earrings, a sea horse ring and a starfish necklace.

"I try to do one-of-a-kind pieces, especially at Christmas, when people are looking for a very special gift," Trujillo said, adding that he often works with Western Jasper stones and creates a lot of hammered metal repoussé work.

The shop also carries jewelry handmade elsewhere, mostly in the American West; ceramic bowls, plates, candelabras and vases; steel sculptures by Trujillo; and works by local artists, from abstract paintings by Roberta Gugliotta of East Patchogue to avian wood sculptures by John DiNaro of Brookhaven; and wooden candelabras and other pieces by woodworker David Ebner of Brookhaven.

While you’re in Bellport Village, explore these other shops, too:

Tola (136 S. Country Rd., 631-286-0186, tolanewyork.com). A beach-inspired boutique with jewelry (including locale-specific Charms by the Bay), flannels, sweaters and other casual clothes, along with hats, gloves, handbags, baby clothes, candles, soaps and sunglasses.

Bellport General (138 S. Country Rd., 631-803-8121, Instagram.com/bellportgeneral). A modern take on a general store where you’ll find houseplants, housewares, cool coasters, jarred food items, clothing, stylish socks, face creams, beach towels, sunglasses and more.

Red Barn Boutique (146 S. Country Rd., 631-803-0671, redbarnboutiqueny.com). You’ll find comfy clothes for women, modern farmhouse home and seasonal décor, and special Christmas décor and ornaments.

The Storefront Bellport (139 S. Country Rd., 631-803-2190, thestorefrontbellport.com). This three-floor boutique-bookstore-gallery offers books by local Bellport and Brookhaven authors; Farmhouse Herbal soaps from Brookhaven; H. Botanicals from Bellport, Elisabettu Bellu clothing and ceramics from Bellport; and clothing by Thaddeus O’Neil of Brookhaven. For the holidays, the gallery will feature lamps and lightboxes by Christopher Tennant of Bellport.

Bellport Arts & Framing Studio (137 S. Country Rd., 631-803-6076, bellportarts.com). A framing studio that also sells art and home office supplies, unique gift wrap and greeting cards, picture frames, and a selection of works by Bellport watercolor artists and photographers.