Holiday Shopping Destination: Islandwide appeal in Bay Shore

Since 2010, Bay Shore has held its Winter Festival, a decadeslong tradition, on Small Business Saturday. This year, from noon to 3 p.m on Nov. 27, Bay Shore High School’s Harmonaires carol up and down Main Street. Then, local choirs will sing as Santa and Frosty distribute gifts at the bandshell on East Main Street.

"It’s a splendid day," said Donna Periconi, president of Bay Shore Chamber of Commerce. "We have thousands of people who come."

Another mainstay of the hamlet is Willy Nilly Trading Co. (153 W. Main St., 631-666-4488, willynillytrading.com), a 21-year-old store with a bit of everything for the whole family.

"We do have a following that’s Long Island-wide," said Marilyn Schulman, owner. "It’s not just local."

Designer jewelry lines include rhodium-plated classic designs from John Medeiros, UNO de 50 contemporary pieces from Spain, simulated diamonds from LaFonn and moderately priced Ella Stein diamond jewelry.

"You could give a gift of diamonds without breaking the bank," Schulman said.

There are fun Dot & Dash Design’s Morse code bracelets and necklaces with upbeat sayings like "Choose Joy" and "Sixty & Sassy."

The "cozy department" features loungewear and throws as well as wraps and ruanas for women, Nepalese handmade hats and gloves, and Sherpa jackets.

In accessories, there are Hobo leather handbags, and fabric bags from Spartina 449 and Vera Bradley; in décor, signs and framed prints; in entertainment, unique Nora Fleming and Mariposa polished-aluminum platters.

For scents, choose from Michel Design Works candles, fragrance, lotions and soaps or Inis fragrances from Ireland. For the peewee set, there are infant togs, books, JellyCat and Bearington baby stuffed animals, and Earth Nymph baby clothes with Long Island tags. Look for sweatshirts, throws, home décor and handbags proudly imprinted with "Long Island," and chocolate bars made in Huntington.

"I love this store. This is my second time here in two weeks," said Elaine Dalman, 75, of Bay Shore, adding that on her last visit, she spent $200 at Willy Nilly’s Christmas shop next door.

At Lost Planet Comics and Collectibles (65 E. Main St., 631-647-9777, lpcomics.com). Funko Pops — vinyl figurines of every imaginable pop-culture character — fill rows and rows in the store.

"They’re this generation’s version of Beanie Babies," said owner Kevin Demspey. "Name any franchise, whether it be movies, TV, video games, comics, etc., there’s a 90% chance there’s a Pop of them,"

Dempsey also carries DC Multiverse, Power Rangers and a zillion other action figurines, "for collectors, children-at-heart or for something to put on your shelf."

There are superhero sticker and coloring books, The Blue Fame, The Last Ronin and other independent-label comic books, graphic novels, Godzilla figurines, Monopoly Ghostbusters edition, Joker, Mega Man and Star Wars piggy banks, and 8-, 10-, 12- and 20-sided dice.

For a sense of serenity, chill to the spa music and breathe in the scented air at Breathe Gifts (135 E. Main St., 631-647-8886, breatheinspiringgifts.com). The store specializes in crystals — every type, shape and size — which are believed to have physical, spiritual and emotional healing powers, explained Jamie Aponte, gems and minerals manager.

"I tell people, ‘The crystal chooses you. Nine out 10 times, it’s something that you needed," Aponte said.

A Breathe devotee, Ryan Scheriff, 19, of Babylon, said the crystals have helped him get through tough emotional times.

His mom, whom he recently introduced to the store, concurred. "I’ve gone through quite a bit in the last three or four years," said Joy Scheriff, 62.

Breathe carries hand-poured Lunastry Intuition candles decorated with dried flowers, gems and sparkles. Other items for spiritual living are moldavite jewelry, hemp seed massage candles, Buddhas, singing bowls, incense, tarot cards, chimes, dream catchers, and books on mineralogy, dreams and healing.

While in town, try these shops:

Blast From the Past (125 W. Main St., 631-328-1693, blastfromthepastgames.com). A game-lover’s paradise offering popular and retro video games, gaming systems, board games, dolls, DVDs, VHS and Blu-rays of classic movies and TV shows.

Origin of Era (90 W. Main St., 631 — 403-4116, originofera.com). A shop featuring unique costume jewelry, sweaters, maxi dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, blue-light glasses, roller oils and notebooks with humorous messages, like "Consequences of My Own Actions: (Volume 1)."

Willy Nilly Christmas Store (143 W. Main St., 631-666-4488, willynillytrading.com). Every imaginable Christmas decoration, ornament and houseware, including "Gnome for the Holidays" signs and snow globes, even ones that light up.

Drew Patrick Spa (128 W. Main St., 631-206-3739, drewpatrickspa.com). The boutique offers aromatherapy candles and other health and wellness products; a skin-care line, comfy throws, shawls, slippers and sweaters; men’s ties, cuff links, and johnnie-O and Fish Hippie clothing as well as made-in-Bay Shore decoupage oyster shells.

Earth ‘N Vessel Pottery Studio (67 W. Main St., 631-665-0060, earthnvessel.com). This studio and shop sells works from its 10-member cooperative. Everything — mugs, vases, bowls, plates, lidded jars, serving platters and more — is on sale for the month of December.