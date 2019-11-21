Holiday Shopping Guide: Deals and steals at big-box stores

Perhaps the most anticipated day for shopping in the United States, Black Friday (on Nov. 29 this year) will see deals ranging from super-low doorbuster prices to round-the-clock online specials — here’s a look at some of the top options available this season. Find more information at retailers' websites and blackfriday.com. And remember to check retailers' websites for early Black Friday sales.

BED BATH & BEYOND

OPEN: 5 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day; open 6 a.m. (sale hours last until noon) Black Friday, closing varies by store.

DEALS: 25% off entire purchase offer in-store only with coupon

Shark ION S87 2-in-1 Cleaning System with Wi-Fi Enabled Robot Vacuum and Hand Vacuum: $187.49 with coupon (regularly $449.99, sale price $249.99); Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $59.99 with coupon (regularly $129.99, on sale $79.99); SodaStream Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker: $52.49 with coupon (regularly $119.99, on sale $69.99).

BEST BUY

OPEN: 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, closing hours vary by store; reopens 8 a.m. Black Friday.

DEALS: 70-inch Samsung TV: $549.99 (save $350); 75-inch Samsung: $749.99 (save $350); 58-inch Insignia Fire TV edition: $199.99 (save $280).

Save $80 to $100 on select iPads; save $200 on select iMac models; save $200 on select MacBook Air models.

BJ'S

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day; open 7 a.m. Black Friday (deals are already available online).

DEALS: Samsung QN75Q7DR 75-inch 4K UHD Smart QLED TV: $1,999.99 (save $1,300); KitchenAid Artisan series tilt-head stand mixer (with bonus $20 BJs Gift Card): $229.99 (save $100); Berkley & Jensen 13-inch queen-size firm mattress: $449.99 (save $350).

COSTCO

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open 9 a.m. Black Friday; deals start online on Thanksgiving Day

DEALS: Bose noise-canceling wireless headphones: $50 off $299.99; Lorex 8-Channel 5MP DVR security system (with 2TB HDD and 4 5mp active deterrence cameras): $120 off $299.99; Round Brilliant 1.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt white-gold earrings: $200 off $999.99.

HOME DEPOT

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Stores open early for Black Friday; check store listings as times vary.

DEALS: Up to 40% off select appliances; up to 35 percent off select tools, storage and accessories; up to 30% off select workwear; up to 35% off select door hardware.

JCPENNEY

OPEN: 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, with closing times varying by store; Black Friday hours vary according to store.

DEALS: Coupons will be handed out to shoppers before doors open on Thanksgiving Day — possible coupons denominations being handed out are for $10 off, $100 off and $500 off (valid through Nov. 30); $15 to $75 off Nike For The Family; Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $59.99 (regularly $163); Boots For The Family: $19.99 (regularly $45 to $89).

KMART

OPEN: 6 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, with closing times varying by store as do open hours on Black Friday.

DEALS: Up to 60 percent off fall and winter clothing, up to 50 percent off coats and jackets, and up to 50 percent off CorLiving patio furniture.

KOHL'S

OPENS: 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, with closing times varying by store; reopens 8 a.m. Black Friday (deals start earlier online; some stores may be open different hours).

DEALS: Women's Columbia Benton Springs full-zip fleece: $29.99 (regularly $60); NuWave Brio 14-quart digital air-fryer oven with temperature probe (As Seen on TV): $119.99 (regularly $199.99); Step2 Neat & Tidy II cottage play house: $159.99 (regularly $169.99).

LOWE’S

OPENS: Regular hours, including on Thanksgiving Day.

DEALS: Those already available online include up to 40% off several appliances, up to 35% off select tools and accessories; GE 7.5-cubic foot stackable electric dryer (white): $598 (regularly $999); Frigidaire Gallery Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5.4-cubic foot self-cleaning air-fry true convection free-standing electric range: $999 (regularly $1,799).

MACY'S

OPENS: Hours vary by individual store.

DEALS: 40% off boots and shoes (regularly $69 to $179.50); 50% off designer handbags from DKNY, Dooney & Bourke, and more (regularly $48 to $298); $179 TruMiracle® Diamond Stud Earrings, half-carat t.w. (regularly $750); $179.99 suit separates from Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and more (regularly $600 to $640).

P.C. RICHARD & SON

OPENS: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday.

DEALS: Black Friday deals now online. Deals include up to 40% off top TV brands.

SEARS

OPENS: 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, with closing times varying by store; reopens 6 a.m. Black Friday (check local stores for complete hours).

DEALS: Black Friday doorbusters encompass deals already available online, including the Kinbor Vanity Set dressing table vanity-makeup table set (with cushioned stool): $138.69 (regularly $208.99); Szul one-quarter carat diamond solitaire stud earrings (in 14k white gold): $57.88 (regularly $249); Sealy Response Cavell Cushion Firm queen mattress: $229 (regularly $599.99).

TARGET

OPENS: 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day to 1 a.m. Black Friday; reopens 7 a.m. Black Friday.

DEALS: Doorbusters include Xbox One S 1TB "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" bundle: $199.99 plus $40 Target gift card (regularly 299.99); Nintendo Switch system: $299.99 (special purchase; Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game included); TCL 65-inich Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (with 120Hz refresh rate): $399.99 (regularly 749.99).

WALMART

OPENS: 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day through Black Friday.

DEALS: Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV: $148; Instant Pot 6-quart Vortex air fryer: $49 (regularly $99); iRobot 670 Wi-Fi vacuum: $197 (regularly $244).

