FREEPORT, BELLMORE, LEVITTOWN

The Village of Freeport's tree lighting ceremony and Santa’s arrival takes place at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at the "triangle" on Sunrise Highway. The Freeport Recreation Center will host its annual Christmas tree lighting at 130 E. Merrick Rd., including a free Skate Academy ice show at 7 p.m.

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in front of the Levittown Public Library.

The Bellmore Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Festival of Lights Ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. The festival includes the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza with a visit from Santa and horse and buggy rides. Events take place at Bedford Avenue and Broadway.

— John Asbury

MALVERNE, LYNBOOK, EAST ROCKAWAY, LONG BEACH

The Village of Malverne is holding a holiday lighting ceremony on Hempstead Avenue at 5 p.m. Dec. 7. There will be a menorah lighting at the Malverne train station at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22.

The Village of Lynbrook will hold its holiday celebration on Atlantic Avenue with a tree lighting, visit from Santa and Blessing of the Creche from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1. There will be a menorah lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 26 at Stauderman and Forest avenues.

The East Rockaway Winter Festival and Tree Lighting will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at East Rockaway Village Hall, 376 Atlantic Ave.

The Long Beach Christmas tree lighting is Dec. 6, starting at 4 p.m. A menorah lighting will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 22. Events will be held at Kennedy Plaza, 1 W. Chester St. — John Asbury

ELMONT, BALDWIN

The Elmont Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Veterans Square, Hempstead Turnpike and Covert Avenue.

The Baldwin Chamber of Commerce will hold its holiday tree lighting ceremony Dec. 8 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Baldwin Historical Museum at 1980 Grand Ave.

— John Asbury

EAST MEADOW, GARDEN CITY, HEMPSTEAD

The East Meadow Chamber of Commerce and the Council of East Meadow Community Organizations will hold a holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at 1700 Prospect Ave.

The Community Association of Stewart Avenue and the East Meadow Chamber of Commerce will host their annual holiday lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at Carman Avenue and Lake Lane in Salisbury.

The Garden City Chamber of Commerce will hold a tree lighting ceremony and host a visit from Santa at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the gazebo on the village green.

The Town of Hempstead will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Town Hall Plaza, 1 Washington St. The event will include caroling and an appearance by Santa atop an antique fire engine. A menorah and a kinara at the site will be lighted Dec. 22 and Dec. 26, respectively.

The Village of Hempstead will host its annual Christmas tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Hempstead Village Hall (99 James A. Garner Way). The event will feature caroling and storytelling for children. From Dec. 4 to 19, those interested can donate toys for the needy at village hall, or register to receive a toy. The village will celebrate Hanukkah at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at village hall with singing, dancing and a menorah lighting. — John Asbury and Jesse Coburn

MANHASSET, WESTBURY

The Town of North Hempstead and Chabad of Manhasset will hold a menorah lighting at 4 p.m. Dec. 23. The event, on the front lawn of Town Hall at 220 Plandome Rd., Manhasset, will include a street dancing performance by Emphasis Entertainment. There will also be music and food.

The Town of North Hempstead and the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce will present a tree lighting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Mary Jane Davies Park on Plandome Road in Manhasset. The event will include music, free hot chocolate, tree-lighting and a visit by Santa by the firetruck. Awards for winners of the poster contest will also be given at the event.

The Town of North Hempstead will also host a tree lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at the “Yes We Can” Community Center, 141 Garden St. in Westbury. — Dandan Zou

GLEN COVE

The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District is holding a holiday festival on Dec. 7 beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Village Square. Festivities include free horse and carriage rides and photos with Santa from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. Hot cocoa and other treats will available until 4 p.m., and the city’s tree will be lit at 4:45 p.m. — Ted Phillips

MASSAPEQUA

Massapequa’s annual Christmas tree and menorah lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Klestinec Park on Broadway. Santa Claus will make an appearance amid music, hot chocolate and characters from the Disney movie “Frozen.” — Ted Phillips

AMITYVILLE AND LINDENHURST

On Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Village of Amityville, the Amityville Junior League will host a “Holiday Homes Tour” of four decorated homes, followed by refreshments at St. Mary’s Church. Tickets are $20. The same day, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be the fire department’s wreath sale at the municipal parking lot on Bennett Place and Merrick Road. At 5 p.m., the village will have its annual tree lighting at the gazebo on Broadway and Park Avenue. There will be live music, dance performances, visits with Santa, and hot chocolate.

On Dec. 15, at 6 and 7:30 p.m., there will be a living re-enactment of the Nativity at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 147 Park Ave. There will be live animals and a petting zoo 20 minutes before the two sessions.

The Village of Lindenhurst on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., will have a holiday model train exhibit hosted by the historical society at the village’s Railroad Depot and Freight House Museum at Irmisch Park. Santa will be on hand both days. On Dec. 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the village will have its annual “Santa in the Park” at the village park gazebo. The annual holiday parade starting at Fireman’s Memorial Park followed by the tree lighting will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Monument Plaza on South Wellwood Avenue. — Denise A. Bonilla

BABYLON

The Babylon Beautification Society will kick off holiday festivities by decorating lampposts on Dec. 1.

The Village of Babylon will host the Conklin House Annual Cookie Contest on Dec. 5. It’s free to enter and cookies can be dropped off from 4 to 6 p.m. New this year: A secret ingredient will be announced Dec. 1 on the Village of Babylon Facebook page and must be used in the recipe. Judging will be based on creativity and taste. Register by emailing conklinhouse@yahoo.com with the subject line "Cookie Contest."

The Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce will host an Old-Fashioned Night of Shopping, including a visit by Santa from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Visitors can stroll the streets of Babylon Village, dining and shopping while enjoying Christmas music, holiday classics on two big screen TVs, a carousel ride for the children and a horse-drawn carriage with “Santa Stops” along the way.

The Conklin House will be open 6 to 9 p.m. with hot cocoa and cookies. Babylon students will play live music on the porch.

The Babylon Historical Society and the Village of Babylon will host their annual tree lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 in Argyle Park. Santa Claus will make an appearance, and there will be a performance from The Argyle Theatre, as well as s’mores over a bonfire and hot chocolate.

Immediately after the tree lighting, the Babylon Village Historical Society will host its annual Wassail Bowl at its museum on Main Street. Relive tradition and enjoy village history while sipping a cup of warm mulled cider or Wassail.

The Town of Babylon will hold its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Babylon Town Hall Park, 200 E. Sunrise Highway. Santa Claus will make an appearance and will accept children’s letters, and there will be hot chocolate and cookies. There will be performances from the children’s choir from Our Lady of Grace Church in West Babylon, the Royal Dance Center of Babylon and the Robert Moses Middle School marching band in Deer Park, and firetrucks from North Lindenhurst will visit.

The Town of Babylon History Museum will display its annual holiday model train from noon to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 6 to Jan. 5 at Old Town Hall, 47 W. Main St. On its opening day, Dec. 6, the train will have an additional viewing from 5 to 9 p.m. during the village’s Old-Fashioned Night of Shopping.

— Rachel O'Brien

SAYVILLE, WEST SAYVILLE

The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is hosting several holiday events Nov. 30 starting with a holiday parade from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (rain date Dec. 1). The parade begins at Handsome Avenue and continues east on Main Street to Lincoln Avenue.

After the parade, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Winter Wonderland commences with a trolley, an ice-skating rink, Santa and a carousel. Stores and restaurants will have specials and giveaways on Main and South Main streets, and Railroad, Candee and Gillette avenues as well as Main Street in West Sayville.

Later, Miracle on Main is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. with a gingerbread house competition, ice carving, live reindeer and other entertainment. The tree lighting is scheduled for Sparrow Park at 6:30 p.m. with a visit from Santa.

The menorah lighting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Sayville Chamber House, 175 N. Main St. in Sayville. — Sophia Chang

PATCHOGUE, BELLPORT

The Patchogue Chamber of Commerce will host Miracle on Main Street for its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 30. Attendees will see Ronald McDonald, marching bands, twirlers, fire trucks and antique cars.

The Patchogue Chamber of Commerce is hosting Santa’s 5k Toy Trot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Meet Santa and walk, run or trot the event, which starts and ends on the Great South Bay in the village.

Bellport Village is hosting breakfast with Santa at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Bellport Community Center. Bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Tickets are $5 per child and $7 for adults. For more information call 631-286-0327. — Deon J. Hampton

ASHAROKEN, NORTHPORT

The Village of Asharoken will hold a holiday concert at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15 with Valance, a New York City-based a cappella group. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance afterward. The show is at village hall, 1 Asharoken Ave.

The Village of Northport will have a tree lighting at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Northport Village Park, 63 Bayview Ave. Santa and his helpers will be there to pass out candy canes. The village will hold a menorah lighting at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at Northport Village Park. — Sophia Chang

OYSTER BAY

The Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park will hold its 15th annual holiday tree lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 13. Admission is free to the park, and its buildings will be open until 8 p.m. Santa will be there with carolers at the visitor center, and the Long Island Chamber Music Festival ensemble will play in Coe Hall. Poinsettias will be on display at the Main Greenhouse, and the main house will be decked out with authentic early 20th century decorations.

An ice-skating rink and market will be set up at the Oyster Bay Town bandstand, 1 Shore Ave., for a day of holiday celebrations and tree lighting from 12 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Entertainment includes a local choir singing holiday carols, a firepit to roast marshmallows, a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and a visit by Santa Claus. In honor of the 100th anniversary of President Theodore Roosevelt’s final Christmas, a free shuttle bus will run from noon to 4 p.m. between the holiday market and Sagamore Hill, where an annual “Christmas with the Roosevelts” holiday celebration will be held. — Ted Phillips

HUNTINGTON

The Town of Huntington is holding its 10th Annual holiday parade and festival Nov. 30. This year’s theme is “Holiday Lights & Sounds.” The festivities begin at 1 p.m.

At the Huntington Public Library and Panera Bread there will be children’s holiday crafts, and the Fourth Annual Scavenger Hunt for children and parents will start in front of Ben & Jerry’s on Main Street.

Other pre-parade festivities include musical performances on and in front of the parade reviewing stand. The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. from the Big H Shopping Center on New York Avenue and will proceed north to Main Street, then west on Main Street to West Neck Road.

Peter Mazzeo, singer, songwriter and founding member of The New York Bee Gees, will serve as master of ceremonies for the parade. The parade will include competitions for the best floats in several categories, with judging based on how well the parade theme, “Holiday Lights & Sounds,” is followed. Post-parade festivities include closing Wall Street for a festival featuring games, food and music as everyone awaits the lighting of the tree, and a chance for the children to meet Santa.

Mazzeo will also serve as master of ceremonies for the tree lighting ceremony, with performances including Mazzeo and The New York Bee Gees and The Huntington Men’s Chorus.

After the tree lighting, the Wall Street festival continues with a DJ, visits with Santa Claus, face painting, bounce houses, a balloon artist, and free hot chocolate, popcorn, and cotton candy.

Parking will be free in metered spots throughout downtown Huntington. There will be free parking at the Huntington Long Island Rail Road Church Street lot from 3 to 9 p.m. with free HART bus shuttle. — Deborah S. Morris

BAY SHORE, ISLIP, EAST ISLIP

The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Bay Shore will hold its Winter Festival Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on Main Street. The Snowflake Sale and visit from Saint Nicholas is scheduled for Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Bay Shore Historical Society, 22 Maple Ave. The Light the Night event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 8 throughout Bay Shore and Brightwaters neighborhoods.

The Islip Arts Council and East Islip Historical Society Annual Orphan’s Tree Lighting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Brookwood Hall, 50 Irish Lane in East Islip.

The Town of Islip will hold a menorah lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 23 at town hall, 655 Main Street in Islip. — Sophia Chang

ST. JAMES, NESCONSET

Santa Claus will visit Deepwells Farm County Park, 2 Taylor Lane in St. James, at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 for a Christmas tree lighting.

The St. James Chamber of Commerce will light its menorah 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22 in the triangle at Lake Avenue, Moriches Road and Route 25A.

Cultural group Celebrate St. James will host a tea party for girls 6 to 10 at the Calderone Theater, 176 Second St. in St. James, from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10. For reservations, call 631-479-2377. The group will host a showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the theater at noon Dec. 8. Tickets are available on the group’s website, celebratestjames.org. Commentary and refreshments will accompany the movie. The theater is not handicap accessible.

The Nesconset Chamber of Commerce will have a tree lighting with hot chocolate and cookies at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the gazebo at 127 Smithtown Blvd. The chamber’s menorah lighting is Dec. 22 at the gazebo. A time has not yet been announced. — Nicholas Spangler

HOLBROOK

The Holbrook Chamber of Commerce will hold a tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in front of 975 Main St. in Holbrook. The chamber will hold a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 at 1000 Main St. — Sophia Chang

HOLTSVILLE

The annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular returns Dec. 7 at the Holtsville Ecology Center. The indoor, walk-through light display will run on three weekends before Christmas at the town facility, 249 Buckley Rd. Santa will be there to meet families and have pictures taken with children.

The light show will be open Dec. 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $6 per person; children 3 and younger are free.

There is an additional fee for photos with Santa. Proceeds go to the ecology center for care and feeding of the animals. Discounted tickets are available at brookhavenny.gov/holiday. For information call 631-758-9664. — Carl MacGowan

SMITHTOWN, KINGS PARK, NISSEQUOGUE

Smithtown will light the Town Hall tree at 5 p.m. Dec. 4, with cookies and hot chocolate and performances by local youth dancers and musicians. Donations will be accepted for the Smithtown food pantry. Town Hall is at 99 W. Main St.

The Smithtown Senior Citizens Department will host children in grades kindergarten through fifth at the Senior Citizen Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 for cookie decorating, holiday crafts, balloon sculptures and letter-writing to Santa Claus. Such gifts as scarves, hats and wreaths made by seniors will be for sale, all for less than $5. The senior center is at 420 Middle Country Rd., Smithtown.

Smithtown Historical Society will host its annual holiday event from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 with decorated historical houses, live music, hay rides and a puppet show. There will be cookies and cider. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children. The society is at 239 E. Main St., Smithtown.

Kings Park Chamber of Commerce will have its tree lighting at 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Veterans Plaza at the Kings Park Library, 1 Church St., Kings Park. The chamber’s menorah lighting is 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Veterans Plaza.

The Nissequogue Village fire department will hold a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the firehouse, 643 Moriches Rd. — Nicholas Spangler

STONY BROOK

The hamlet’s elaborate Holiday Festival — which hails Christmas as well as Stony Brook’s role in U.S. history dating to the Revolutionary War — marks its 40th anniversary with parades, puppets and special events.

The festivities, hosted by the nonprofit Ward Melville Heritage Organization, will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 8. The celebration includes a holiday train display, petting zoo, school bands, carolers singing holiday tunes and shop windows with seasonal displays.

Santa Claus arrives at 2 p.m. on a Stony Brook Fire Department truck in front of the post office. The “Legends and Spies” parade of puppets starts soon after, led by The Jazz Loft president Tom Manuel and a New Orleans brass band.

The 14-foot-high puppets highlight famous area personages, including Caleb Brewster, Benjamin Tallmadge and Anna Smith Strong — prominent members of the Culper spy ring, which passed secret messages to Gen. George Washington — shipbuilder Capt. Jonas Smith, 19th century painter William Sidney Mount and developer-philanthropists Ward and Dorothy Melville.

Old St. Nick will return at 5:30 p.m. — atop a fire department float featuring 3,000 lights — for the celebration’s annual tree lighting.

The festival also marks the start of Stony Brook’s Promenade of Trees competition, in which the public is invited to vote on about 60 trees decorated by community members. Trees will remain on display through Jan. 3, with the winner receiving a $150 gift certificate. For information, visit stonybrookvillage.com or call 631-751-2244. — Carl MacGowan

PORT JEFFERSON

Santa Claus — and Charles Dickens — are coming to town.

Port Jefferson’s 24th annual Dickens Festival is returning to the North Shore village, with parades, performances and holiday foods for three days starting Dec. 6. The village’s downtown turns back the clock to the 19th century with such costumed characters as Ebenezer Scrooge, chimney sweeps, Father Christmas and the Town Crier, while shops and theaters offer dozens of special events.

The festivities include such events as Chocolate Extravaganza at Christ Church Episcopal, the Festival of Trees at Port Jefferson Village Center, and a gingerbread house contest at the Masonic Lodge.

Music by the Antiquity Quartet, the Port Jefferson Elementary School Select Choir, Port Jefferson High School String Orchestra, the Brookhaven Flute Choir, the Black Sam Bellamy Band and other groups will be offered at various locations throughout the weekend.

Theatre Three will offer its annual production of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” and Port Jefferson High School will host several performances of “The Nutcracker.”

And there are horse and carriage rides, holiday singalongs and staged radio plays — and events too numerous to mention.

The weekend closes with a giant puppet parade at 5 p.m. Dec. 8, followed by closing ceremonies at Village Hall. For a complete list of Dickens events and schedules, visit portjeff.com/dickens.

Santa will set up his workshop at Drowned Meadow House (West Broadway and Barnum Avenue in the village) several times starting Nov. 30. Mr. Claus will be available to hear his fans’ special holiday requests from 1 to 4 p.m. that day and again from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Santa will return from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 14.

— Carl MacGowan

RIVERHEAD, SOUTHOLD, GREENPORT

The Riverhead Business Improvement District and Town of Riverhead will host the 20th annual Holiday Parade and Bonfire on Dec. 14 on the Peconic Riverfront in downtown Riverhead. The event will feature a Holiday Parade at 3 p.m. on Main Street. There will be an appearance by Santa, a holiday bonfire starting at 4 p.m., and free hot chocolate for visitors.

The Southold Historical Society will host the annual Holiday Fair beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Southold Town Recreation Center on Peconic Lane. There will be vendors and local artisans, while Santa will be available to greet children from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A bake sale, crafts and face painting for children will also be available.

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce and the Cutchogue Fire Department will also host “Christmas in Cutchogue” at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7. Santa will be arriving via helicopter at 10:30 a.m. and available for photos at 11 a.m. at the Cutchogue Library, while a magic show will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Cutchogue Firehouse

In Greenport, the village’s third annual Parade of Lights will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 on Front Street. Attendees will see Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard a decorated fire truck. Immediately after the parade, local schoolchildren will sing Christmas carols at the tree lighting in Mitchell Park, where hot chocolate will also be served. — Jean-Paul Salamanca

SOUTHAMPTON, EAST HAMPTON, SAG HARBOR, SHELTER ISLAND, MONTAUK

The annual “Parade of Lights” kicks off in Southampton Village on Windmill Lane at 5 p.m. Nov. 30. The village tree lighting will immediately follow in Agawam Park. Santa will be at the Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane.

The Montauk Lighthouse will once again host its annual “Light the Lighthouse” event on Nov. 30. The lighting is set for sunset, about 4 p.m. at the lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Hwy. There is no cost to attend, although the Montauk Historical Society, which owns the lighthouse, is seeking a benefactor to offset the lighting’s $50,000 annual cost. Santa will be available for visits from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1. Adults are $5; children are free.

The East Hampton Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Santa Parade in the village. The parade steps off on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Organizations looking to enter a holiday float must register at easthamptonchamber.com before 5 p.m. Dec. 5. A lighting of the nearby windmill will follow at sunset.

Santa Claus will arrive via fire truck near the windmill in downtown Sag Harbor at 3 p.m. Dec. 7, and then be available for visits. A tree lighting on the Long Wharf Village Pier is set for 5 p.m.

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will host its annual tree lighting in front of the Shelter Island Police Department, 44 N. Ferry Rd., at 6 p.m. Dec. 4.

Temple Adas Israel will host a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 on Long Wharf Village Pier in Sag Harbor. The congregation will sing blessings and festive songs, and doughnuts and hot chocolate will be available.

The Southampton Jewish Center will host a menorah lighting at the Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 27. The event will feature live music, traditional songs, a tribute to the American armed forces and free hot chocolate, doughnuts and latkes. All are welcome. — Vera Chinese