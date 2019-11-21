Holiday Shopping Guide: What's happening at Long Island malls

With less time this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas, here are tips to jump-start the holiday shopping season and have fun at the same time.

AMERICANA MANHASSET

Northern Boulevard and Searingtown Road, Manhasset, 516-627-2277; americanamanhasset.com

Closed Thanksgiving Day. Extended holiday hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Dec. 14 through Dec. 23; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

New this year to the Americana roster of luxury stores is Kiton, for bespoke men's and womenswear, as well as Lafayette 148, known for its modern, sophisticated women's collection. Just in time for the holidays, Americana will welcome luxury timepiece brand Audemars Piguet, as well as Sneaker MRKT / Coffee MRKT at Hirshleifers.

In the spirit of the season, shoppers are invited to join in Americana’s annual holiday shopping benefit, Champions for Charity. Register for a complimentary Champion Number at championsforcharity.org, by phone at 516-627-2277 or in person at Americana’s concierge. Present your Champions Number when making a purchase at any participating store 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5-7, and 25% of the full-price, pretax purchase will be donated to the participating charity of your choice. Choose from more than 140 organizations. Find details on the website about festive in-store events during the three-day program, including personal appearances by designers, activities and special services.

Looking for that perfect gift or a special outfit? Americana’s complimentary Personal Shopping Service can assist on-site or wherever you may be located; call 800-818-6767 or email info@americanamanhasset.com.

BROADWAY COMMONS

358 N. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-939-0679; atbroadwaycommons.com

Closed Thanksgiving Day, reopens 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday (some stores, including Macy’s and Target, will be open Thanksgiving Day).

In addition to the great deals on Black Friday, beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 29 in Center Court, shoppers can get a $20 gift card when they present their store receipts totaling $200 from purchases made Nov. 1—29 at Broadway Commons (excludes IKEA and Target purchases; see website for details).

Have a question? Text the mobile concierge service, Answers on the Spot, at 516-218-6620, or check the center’s website for sales and activities throughout the season, including live musical performances from area students and gift-wrapping services for charities.

When it’s time for a meal break, explore the all new Hook & Reel, authentic Cajun cuisine in Hicksville.

Visit Santa in Center Court through Dec. 24. Reservations and details are available for a photo with the man in red at atbroadwaycommons.com. Pets (domesticated only) can strike a pose with Santa from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 17. The menorah lighting is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in Center Court.

Santa Cares, a private visit and photo session for children with sensory needs and their families runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8 (must reserve).

GREEN ACRES MALL

2034 Green Acres Rd., Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream, 516-561-7360; greenacresmallonline.com

Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24 (Macy’s will be open on Thanksgiving Day).

Make the shopping experience a bit less hectic by going to greenacresmallonline.com, Instagram or the Green Acres Mall Facebook page to find store locations, daily sales and special holiday events. The mobile concierge team is returning this year to help with queries about the mall: text questions to 516-268-6000.

This year's latest additions to the mall are Aldo Accessories store, Fabco, the children’s shoe store, and Fresh Smoothies.

Santa Claus is seeing visitors daily through Dec. 24 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) in the Kay Jewelers Hallway. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For details or to make a reservation, go to greenacresmallonline.com.

Not looking forward to wrapping all those gifts? Volunteers will be on hand to help in exchange for a donation to benefit Star Potential in Center Court 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Dec. 13 to 23, and Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

ROOSEVELT FIELD

630 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-742-8001; simon.com/mall/roosevelt-field

Open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day until 1 a.m. Black Friday; reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday; not all stores open on Thanksgiving Day.

Holiday gifting has never been easier. Extended hours make the mall a more accessible shopping destination, and the extra time gives families a chance to create lasting memories.

The Simon Mall at Roosevelt Field makes sure that Santa arrives early and hopes he doesn’t disappoint. Stop by the North Court with your wish list and give it to Santa through Dec. 24, day or night. Avoid the long wait by reserving your time at simonsanta.com.

Select retailers at the mall offer "Family Fun Days” with family-friendly activities for children, 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

Pets are family, too! Pet Photo Nights — 7 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8 and 15 — give you a chance to bring your four-legged friends to the mall after hours. Dress your pet for the holidays to add to the keepsake picture and make a note that the pet-photo area receives extensive cleaning to prevent allergic reactions.

You don’t have to look far to help others in need during your trip to the mall. Toys for Tots makes sure that those in need have packages to open. Stop by the North Court, 11 a.m. through Dec. 24 and drop off an unwrapped toy for the toy collection campaign. Listen for the signature bell ringing and musical performances of the Salvation Army throughout December. You can also support a charity while you’re shopping and check one more thing off your “to do” list by stopping by the gift wrapping station near Macy’s and Aldo from noon to 8 p.m. through Dec. 24.

At Roosevelt Field, holiday “pop-ups” are open for the holiday season and include Macy’s Holiday Lane, on the Main Level near Osteria Morini, featuring Christmas trees, ornaments, merchandise, gift wrap, FAO Schwartz toys and more. You can also visit, Arc’Teryx for a wide variety of climbing, hiking, snow sports, trail running apparel, footwear and accessories, on the Main Level between Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s. An UGG pop-up sells boots, slippers, sneakers and sandals on the Main Level next to Godiva, and finally Canadian brand NOMA offers innovative lighting and home comfort solutions on the Upper Level near Ballard Designs and Macy’s.

SMITH HAVEN MALL

313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, 631-724-1433; simon.com/smithhaven

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day until 1 a.m. Black Friday; reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Spend holiday time with Santa at the Smith Haven Mall. “Caring Santa” comes in association with Autism Speaks before regular mall hours, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Nov. 24, and gives families the opportunity to visit Santa in a sensory-friendly environment. Guests may reserve an appointment online at simon.com/caringsanta.

A picture tells a thousand words or barks, so save time and avoid waiting on line for a magical moment with Santa. For Pet Photo Nights, head to the mall after hours, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and 8, and 9-10:30 p.m. Dec. 15, and get your four-legged friends to smile for the camera. Have allergies? No worries, the pet photo area is cleaned to prevent allergy reactions. For all photo appointments, visit simon.com/smithhaven.

The Mrs. — that is, Mrs. Claus — conducts story time in the Center Court from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17. No need to sign up, just bounce out of bed early for a chance to see the “woman in red.” If you miss her reading, check out the story time with her and her husband, Mr. Claus, plus make a craft, 9 a.m. Nov. 27 at L.L. Bean. Up early? Need some breakfast? Sign up for a holiday breakfast with Santa, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 7. Registration is required at simon.com/smithhaven.

An educational kiosk, Chocolate & Honey, in the Center Court, offers an insight into global cacao farms, local honey and bee products with tastings of infused honey through Dec 31. What does that have to do with the holidays? Who doesn’t love something sweet while shopping!

For those who want to give back, here are a few chances. The folks from Grateful Greyhounds wrap gifts in the Food Court, Dec. 13-22. Also, go to the mall’s Disney Store to donate a new, unwrapped toy for Toys For Tots and help a needy child for the holidays. Toys can be dropped off during mall hours through Dec. 24; 631-724-4509. Mark your calendars for the WALK 97.5 toy drive in the Center Court on Dec. 12. You’ll also find a Make-A-Wish table in the Center Court to make donations, Dec. 6-15.

Children getting restless? Head to the soft seating area in front of Macy’s for a “Disney Jr.” holiday event featuring activities for the little ones, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 14 with music, crafts and light snacks.

WALT WHITMAN SHOPS

160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-271-1741, simon.com/mall/walt-whitman-shops

Closed Thanksgiving Day; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

This year, you might not have to leave cookies out for Santa on Christmas Eve. At the Walt Whitman Shops you can enjoy cookies and milk with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Center Court on Dec. 14. Catch him before he leaves on his gift-giving rounds. While you’re there, stop by the “Disney Jr.” holiday event also in the Center Court, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for family-friendly activities.

As part of the Simon “Santa Photo Experience,” smile as the camera flashes for photos with Santa during mall hours through Dec. 24. For reservations, visit simon.com/mall/walt-whitman-shops for an appointment. Don’t forget Pet Photo Nights, after mall hours, 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 24 and Dec. 8. A thorough cleanup follows every pet visit.

Santa shows support for children with special needs and their families with an opportunity to visit with him in a sensory-friendly environment. The event is in association with Autism Speaks and takes place before regular mall hours, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Guests can reserve their appointments on the mall’s website, simon.com/mall/walt-whitman-shops.

Be there for a Hanukkah program that celebrates the Festival of Lights with groups lighting the menorah near the Center Court at 5 p.m. Dec. 22.

TANGER OUTLETS DEER PARK

152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park; 631-242-0239, tangeroutlet.com/deerpark

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 30, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 1; extended holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 21. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Shop the “Moonlight Madness” sales event, starting at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving, to take advantage of savings and discounts on designer brands. Look forward to after-Thanksgiving deals through Dec. 1. For more deals, head to Shoppers Services at Entrance 3 on the Grand Boulevard side where $10 gets you a TangerClub card that includes a lifetime membership and dozens of coupons, discounts and perks on your birthday. All deals can be found on tangeroutlet.com/deerpark.

Leave room for fun. Weather permitting, enjoy ice skating on the outdoor, decorated rink. There are sessions from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through March 8, 2020. Admission $10, skate rental $4. Children younger than 5 skate free. Skate rentals free for TangerClub members, 631-940-9749.

In the spirit of giving, join Tanger Outlets and United Way for a Holiday Toy Drive through Dec. 18. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for ages 1 month to 14 years are accepted at Shopper Services across from Neiman Marcus Last Call; receive a free Tanger Outlets coupon book when you donate.

TANGER OUTLETS

200 Tanger Mall Dr., Riverhead; 631-369-2732, tangeroutlet.com/riverhead

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 30, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 1; extended holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 21. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Take advantage of the “Moonlight Madness” sales event with savings and discounts on designer brands. Look forward to after-Thanksgiving deals through Dec. 1. For more deals, buy a $10 TangerClub card at Shopper Services that includes a lifetime membership and dozens of coupons, discounts and special perks on your birthday. All deals can be found on tangeroutlet.com/riverhead.

New Stores to open for the 2019 holiday season are Elie Tahari, Karl Lagerfeld, DKNY, Hollister, Pandora, Sperry, Adidas, Revolution and Tweed Toys.

WESTFIELD SOUTH SHORE

1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore; 631-665-3550, westfield.com/southshore

Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Strategize bargain hunting by downloading the Westfield App for holiday events, deals and step-by-step directions to stores. This year, Orangetheory Fitness has been added to the mall along with Charlotte Russe and Swarovski Crystal. Takumi Japanese/Hibachi restaurant will also open this holiday season. Santa Claus is available for photos in the Lord & Taylor Court, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday (except Thanksgiving Day), and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Christmas Eve. For reservations, hours and details, visit westfield.com/southshore. Pet photo sessions with Santa (dogs and cats only; leashed or in a carrier) are 8 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11, and 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15.

WESTFIELD SUNRISE MALL

1 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa; 516-795-3550, westfield.com/sunrise

Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day, and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Find deals, events, ideas for gifts and special events by downloading the Westfield App and visiting the mall website. Have a photo taken with Santa Claus now through Christmas Eve in the Macy's Court; skip the line by making a reservation. For details, hours and reservations, go to westfield.com/sunrise. Pet photo sessions with Santa are 8 p.m. 9 p.m. Dec. 11, and 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15. As with the South Shore mall, the session is limited to dogs and cats, either leashed or in a carrier.

Compiled by Lynn Petry, Caroline Curtin, Nyasia Draper and Judy Weinberg