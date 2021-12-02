Holiday Shopping Destination: Riverhead embraces diversity, elegance

Like the Peconic River that runs through it, Riverhead keeps rolling along with new stores that add ethnic diversity and Hamptons elegance to a historic downtown set for a major renewal project.

Riverhead’s downtown has long been anchored by the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center, making it the only Main Street where you can take a break from shopping to watch seals frolic in an 800-gallon pool outside.

You don’t have to pay admission to get into the aquarium’s City Treasures Gift Shop (enter behind the fountain, 431 E. Main St., 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com) to browse authentic shark-tooth souvenirs, T-shirts, plush toys and jewelry, and more. Or buy a gift certificate that can be used toward admission, special events, shopping and membership.

"We try to bring some holiday cheer throughout the aquarium with trees decorated with multicolored lights and butterfly decorations," said aquarium spokeswoman Darlene Puntillo.

The downtown makeover is underway with two vacant Main Street buildings recently demolished and another being renovated to house the Long Island Science Center. The town square project "is going to be a real game changer for Riverhead," said Liz O’Shaughnessy, executive director of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce.

Riverhead’s growing diversity is evident at Pasarela Party and Rentals, opened six years ago by Irma Cantarero. "I like the area because there are a lot of people visiting the park," Cantarero said of nearby Peconic Riverfront Park.

Old-time Riverhead can still be seen in the Main Street Historic District, added in 2012 to the National Register of Historic Places. One of the oldest landmarks, Riverhead United Methodist Church, built in 1869 for a congregation organized in the 1830s, according to its website. Two cultural institutions are also of historic note: The Suffolk County Historical Society (300 W. Main St., 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org), where the exhibit, "Seeking Sanctuary: 125 Years of Synagogues on Long Island," runs through Dec. 23; and Art Deco Suffolk Theater (118 E. Main St., 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com). The theater presents WLNG’s Rockabilly Christmas on Dec. 10, and A Lords of 52nd Street Christmas, from the Billy Joel tribute band, on Dec. 17.

Not historic but a blast from the past is Sunday Records (125 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead, 631-599-3918; open Sundays only). Brian Volkman, an attorney, opened the store four years ago to recreate the 1970s and ’80s experience of walking into a record store to flip through new and used albums.

"My store has a lot of new releases," Volkman said. But, he added, "the main focus is on Classic Rock."

He estimates his collection at 12,000 to 14,000 records, including LPs and 45s. "I try to get people to really get lost among the crates and find something they never expected to find," Volkman said.

Another store encouraging serendipitous browsing: Privet’s Consignment Warehouse (54 E. Main St., 631-740-9700), an offshoot of Privet Estate Sales that recently opened in a two-floor, 12,000-square-foot space overflowing with furniture, antiques, décor, rugs, paintings (including original works of art), glassware and lots more.

"The store has very high-quality furniture," said Lori Feilen of Orient, a Realtor shopping for furniture to stage open houses for home sales.

"We try to keep it interesting and eclectic," owner Kristen Hanyo said of the inventory, which arrives from Hamptons estate sales that have been cut back because of homeowners’ pandemic concerns.

Riverhead is also home to craft breweries, making it a convenient locale for the Holiday Hop craft spirits crawl, Dec. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.. "If you want, you can wear an ugly sweater or dress as an elf," O’Shaughnessy said.

The annual holiday parade steps off at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Osborn Avenue and West Main Street, heading to Peconic Riverfront Park for a crackling bonfire, free hot chocolate drinks and visits with Santa from 5 to 7 p.m.; details at downtownriverhead.org.

Here are more stores worth a drop-in:

Pasarela Party and Rentals (310 E. Main St., 631-591-9111, pasarelafashions.com). Find quinceañera dresses, First Communion outfits, Champagne flute party favors and a decorative chest for safekeeping gift envelopes at a family affair. "We do a little bit of everything for special events," said owner Irma Cantarero.

Variedades La Bendición (116 Griffing Ave., variedades-la-bendicion.negocio.site). A variety store with a Latin vibe, Variedades La Bendición sells baptism and First Communion outfits, perfume, jewelry, children’s toys and men’s and women’s clothing.

Green Earth Natural Foods Market (50 E. Main St., genfm.com). Browse this brimming shop for personal care and aromatherapy products, books, scented bar soap and incense burners.

Griffing Hardware (136 W. Main St., 631-727-2805). Sleds, strings of Christmas lights (and replacement bulbs), tree stands and Duraflame logs are sold alongside hardware at the store founded in 1931. "The customers like our personal service and product knowledge," said owner Timothy Griffing Jr.

Barth’s Drug Store (32 E. Main St., 631-727-2125). Aisles at the front of the pharmacy are stocked with Melissa & Doug Toys, games and greeting cards.