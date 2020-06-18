A Ridge man died after his 2000 Pontiac was rear-ended in Holtsville by a 2004 Ford pickup truck being driven by a man with a suspended license, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

The crash happened Thursday at about 10 a.m. on North Ocean Avenue near Fox Ridge Drive in Holtsville when the 2004 Ford pickup truck, being driven by Craig Smith of Holbrook, rear-ended the 2000 Pontiac, which Donald Artis was driving, according to the news release.

“Artis, 56, of Ridge, lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree,” according to the news release, which says he died at Stony Brook University Hospital as a result of crash injuries.

Smith, 46, was not criminally charged in connection with the crash itself but was arrested for the suspended license, according to Det. Sgt. Raymond Alvarez, a supervisor of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Fifth Squad detectives, who are based in Patchogue.

Smith was freed on an appearance ticket charging him with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, to be heard at First District Court at a later date, according to the release.

Neither man could be immediately reached for comment.