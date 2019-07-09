TODAY'S PAPER
Truck hits building after driver has medical event

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A pickup truck on Tuesday morning crashed into a Holtsville building after its driver was stricken by an unspecified "medical event," Suffolk police said, sending the driver and two people inside the building to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC Sierra pickup was ticketed for driving with a suspended license, the police said.

The building inspector will examine the facility; the accident about 9:40 a.m. began in the parking lot at East End Stairs and Railing Inc., according to the police.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

