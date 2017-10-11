I’ve lived and worked on Long Island my entire life and retired several years ago. Considering our high taxes, corrupt government, traffic and congestion, not to mention superstorm Sandy, I decided to finally make the move off Long Island.

I drove south, looking at retirement communities in North Carolina and Florida. The homes are beautiful, the people friendly and the list of things to do — tennis, golf, book clubs, art theater — seemed endless and exciting. Taxes are lower, the weather is great, and again, I found the people welcoming and fun-loving.

However, during my three-week, fact-finding journey, I was still connected to Facebook and email. I read the reports of the upcoming blizzard and was thrilled to be in the Sunshine State where no one owns a snow shovel. Then, for a brief moment, I missed the excitement of the oncoming storm. Believe me, it was a very brief moment. But I really would miss the camaraderie of my neighbors as we helped each other dig out.

I saw postings of meetings I usually attend — my mahjong group, my writing club, the zoning board and Long Beach City Council meetings. I saw rallies against another high rise, about another tax abatement for a large corporation, about the lack of a hospital in my city. I thought that I should be at those meetings. I should be at the microphone!

I viewed the pictures of my running club’s annual dance, knowing I should be in those pictures, too. I missed the Winter Series, road races run in various parks of Long Island. I saw pictures of a family birthday party. I should have been there.

I started to miss my own bed. My house. My family. My town.

I took the auto train home. It was faster.

Eileen Melia Hession,

Long Beach

