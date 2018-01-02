With the prolonged deep freeze proving to be a daily challenge for many Long Islanders, the National Weather Service is offering advice to help residents protect their homes in the extreme conditions.

The weather service suggests insulating water supply lines running through unheated areas, like in the basement, attic and garage.

Keep cold air out by sealing cracks and holes in outside walls and foundations near water pipes with caulk, and be sure all windows and doors are air tight.

Keep kitchen and bathroom sink cabinets open so warmer air can circulate around plumbing and allow faucets to drip slowly. This will relieve pressure that builds up between the faucet and ice blockage, according to the weather service.

In case of a ruptured pipe, know how to shut off the main water supply.

Leave the heat set to at least 55 degrees, even when away from the home, and make sure there is sufficient heating fuel.

The weather service also issued a few safety tips for homeowners during the freeze, which began Dec. 26 and is expected to last through the week.

Space heaters should be placed on level, hard surfaces, used only when attended and kept at least 3 feet from anything flammable. Do not use the stove, oven or grill to heat the house and be sure carbon monoxide detectors are installed.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Residents are also urged to check in on seniors, infants, the chronically ill and those with mental health conditions to make sure their homes are adequately heated.