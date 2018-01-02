TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 18° Good Morning
Few Clouds 18° Good Morning
Long Island

NWS: Home preparedness tips during deep freeze on Long Island

The National Weather Service urges residents to allow faucets to drip slowly and set heat to at least 55 degrees, even when not home.

Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk on University

Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk on University Avenue in Dubuque, Iowa, on Dec. 29, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

With the prolonged deep freeze proving to be a daily challenge for many Long Islanders, the National Weather Service is offering advice to help residents protect their homes in the extreme conditions.

The weather service suggests insulating water supply lines running through unheated areas, like in the basement, attic and garage.

Keep cold air out by sealing cracks and holes in outside walls and foundations near water pipes with caulk, and be sure all windows and doors are air tight.

Keep kitchen and bathroom sink cabinets open so warmer air can circulate around plumbing and allow faucets to drip slowly. This will relieve pressure that builds up between the faucet and ice blockage, according to the weather service.

In case of a ruptured pipe, know how to shut off the main water supply.

Leave the heat set to at least 55 degrees, even when away from the home, and make sure there is sufficient heating fuel.

The weather service also issued a few safety tips for homeowners during the freeze, which began Dec. 26 and is expected to last through the week.

Space heaters should be placed on level, hard surfaces, used only when attended and kept at least 3 feet from anything flammable. Do not use the stove, oven or grill to heat the house and be sure carbon monoxide detectors are installed.

Residents are also urged to check in on seniors, infants, the chronically ill and those with mental health conditions to make sure their homes are adequately heated.

Headshot

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Alexo, also known as Alex Fleming, became fascinated LI magicians star in two local shows
Timothy Sini will be sworn in as the Sini to be sworn in as Suffolk DA
A signature attraction at the children's zoo was Whatever happened to LI's Lollipop Farm?
Sunny skies are expected but high temps will Forecast: Another day of below-freezing temps
Hempstead Town Hall is seen in an undated Hempstead Town Board members to be sworn in
People gather at the church tower in Lindenhurst Colorful church tower shines brightly again
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE