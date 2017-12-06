Homelessness eased 0.6 percent on Long Island in 2017, though both New York State and the nation saw increases, an annual federal study said on Wednesday.

In Nassau and Suffolk, the ranks of people living in shelters or on the street slipped from 2016 to 3,937 this year, the Department of Housing and Urban Development said.

“I hope our actual decline is more significant than what we are seeing because we are finding more people than we used to,” due to improved outreach, said Greta Guarton, executive director, Long Island Coalition for the Homeless.

However, the federal data was gathered one night in January. Nassau’s latest data show a nearly 22 percent increase in people living in shelters.

There were 1,405 people in emergency shelters on Tuesday, up from 1,152 a year-ago, said John E. Imhof, a commissioner with the Nassau Department of Social Services. On both days, around half of them were children.

Steadily rising housing costs, often higher in Nassau than in Suffolk, are the main reason people lose their homes, experts said. In addition to the disabled, shelters house people without jobs or transportation — and the working poor. A Suffolk County spokesman was not immediately available for comment on the HUD report.

Trish Marsik, chief operating officer, for the nonprofit Services for the Underserved, saluted Long Island’s efforts to work with landlords and find services to help ensure people can stay in the new homes that are found.

In New York State, the ranks of homeless rose 3.6 percent in 2017 from 2016, an increase of 3,151 people, HUD said.

New York City saw a 4 percent rise to 76,501.

This was the first increase in the U.S. homeless population since 2010, driven by the booming West Coast economy, which has inflated housing costs.

“We’re looking at a housing crisis in this country,” Marsik said. Around the nation, 554,000 people were homeless, HUD said, up almost 1 percent from 2016.

Some 193,000 individuals were living in vehicles, tents, the streets and other places deemed uninhabitable, a 9 percent rise from two years ago.

At least 10 West Coast localities have declared states of emergency since 2015, including Los Angeles.

Imhof said there is no direct link between the opioid crisis and homelessness, though some individuals have problems with substance abuse.

One bright spot for Nassau and Suffolk was the 2.1 percent decline in homeless veterans HUD reported. A nearly 68 percent drop has been achieved since Jan. 2011.

Still, the total of long-term homeless individuals spiked 166 percent, or 88 persons since 2010, it said.

Not all of the factors driving the rise in homelessness are fully understood, said Douglas A Russell, Director of Quality Management, Research and Planning, Health and Human Services. He noted applications for public benefits have fallen since the first few years after the last recession.

“It’s a bit of a paradox,” he said.

Imhof cautioned against negative stereotypes of the homeless. “Nassau County is a wonderful county in so many ways, but there are still people suffering who need help.”