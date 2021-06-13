Nassau cops investigate death of woman, 28, at Floral Park motel

Nassau police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old woman whose body was discovered at a Floral Park motel on Jericho Turnpike Sunday afternoon.

Police said the death, which was considered a homicide, was reported to the Floral Park Police Department at 1:10 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The woman was not identified by police and no other information was immediately available Sunday night. Police said the investigation continues.