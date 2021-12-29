An 83-year-old man died in his Garden City home on Monday night — and his home health aide was arrested, charged with manslaughter and other crimes, Nassau police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, "appeared to suffer from a laceration to his head," and was pronounced at 9:34 p.m. Monday, police said in statement Wednesday.

Home health aide Gail Godwin, 63, of Bayshore, was arrested Monday at the home, police said.

Godwin also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, police said.

She is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.