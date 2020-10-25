Fatal stabbing in Roosevelt

A 27-year-old man was found stabbed to death in Roosevelt Sunday morning, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

He was found on the ground "with puncture wounds" by police officers dispatched at about 10 a.m. to a Brookside Avenue home for "a disturbance," according to a department news release.

A doctor at the hospital where he was taken pronounced the man dead 28 minutes later. The release Sunday night did not disclose his name, the nature of the disturbance, whether there are any suspects or other details.

The address is a single-family-occupancy house, according to county property records. No one at the address could be immediately reached for comment.