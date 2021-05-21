TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Fire marshal: Fire that kill 3 in Garden City fire caused by cigarette smoker

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A devastating fire that tore through a Garden City home earlier this month, killing three members of a single family, was caused by an individual who was smoking, Nassau County Fire Marshal Mike Uttaro said Friday.

The May 6 blaze on Washington Avenue that killed Joseph Madigan, 62, Gail Madigan, 60, and their 18-year-old daughter Molly, was deemed "accidental" and attributed to a person smoking cigarettes on the first floor, Uttaro said.

The home had two smoke detectors, but both of which were inoperable, Uttaro said.

"The best way of honoring these folks that tragically lost their lives that day would be to go home to your own home and check and make sure your smoke detectors work," Uttaro said. "It's a learning moment."

Gail Madigan was a longtime volunteer leader of the local Parent Teacher Association while Molly, a Garden City High School senior, was an accomplished musician, performing in chamber and concert choirs and in the school's vocal jazz ensemble. She was headed to her dream school, NYU Steinhart School of Music, in the fall.

The couple had three older children, Claire, Emily and John, according to a GoFundMe page for the family that has raised $245,000 to date.

"As a community, Garden City is always looks for ways to help," the GoFundMe page said. "At this time, the best way to contribute is to donate toward the expenses that the family will face."

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

