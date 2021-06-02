A Lake Grove man punched his ticket to traffic court Wednesday night after cops saw him driving alone in a Long Island Expressway HOV lane — a plastic drama mask playing the role of a passenger, Suffolk police said

At about 7:15 p.m., Suffolk Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Abrams was on the LIE just before the Sagtikos Parkway at Exit 52 when, police said, he "became suspicious" of Justin Kunis as the 20-year-old drove a 2017 Nissan sedan in the HOV lane.

"Officer Abrams initiated a traffic stop and observed the driver … had attached a drama mask to the front passenger headrest in an attempt to make it look like a passenger was in the vehicle," Suffolk police said in a statement.

Kunis received a summons for an HOV occupancy violation, police said.