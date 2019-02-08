Nearly 35 programs for Long Island’s homeless will split just over $13 million in Housing and Urban Development grants, the agency said Friday.

This brings the total for New York to almost $215 million, HUD said in a statement.

The federal agency on said the grants were “a record investment to support state and local efforts across the nation to reduce and end homelessness.”

A HUD spokesman was not immediately available to offer any further details.

The beneficiaries of the grants, which were awarded on Tuesday, include Bay Shore’s United Veterans Beacon House, Long Beach’s Casa Salva, and Nassau’s Project Homestart.