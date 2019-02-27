TODAY'S PAPER
11 suspects rounded up in human trafficking takedown, officials said

The suspects from Long Island weren't immediately identified but allegedly were involved in sending women from Suffolk for prostitution activity in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and New Jersey, a law enforcement source familiar with the operation said.

Federal agents and investigators from the NYPD and Suffolk County Police rounded up 11 suspects Wednesday morning in a  wide-ranging human trafficking investigation, officials said.

The suspects from Long Island weren't immediately identified but allegedly were involved in sending women from Suffolk, who ranged in age from 20 to 33. for prostitution activity in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and New Jersey, a law enforcement source familiar with the operation said.

Two of the women deemed as victims died of drug overdoses, the source said.  All of the defendants, which include men and women, are from Suffolk County.  Three of the suspects are reputed Crips and Bloods gang members, the source said.

More information is expected to be released about the case later Wednesday. The investigation began in March 2018 and will involve federal human trafficking charges, which mandate severe prison sentences, officials said.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

