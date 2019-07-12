TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
Long Island

Huntington residents stand in solidarity at 'Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps'

Print

Huntington residents attend "Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps" events on Main Street and Park Avenue in Huntington on Friday as part of a series of events held across the country to protest what participants decry as inhumane conditions faced by migrants.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Milania Rodriguez, 8, a second-grader at Marion Street Top photos from around LI, NYC from January - April 2019 Nunley's Carousel and Amusements on the corner of Places we loved on Long Island Taryn Rosu of Woodside, Queens, has been hired See who got hired, promoted on Long Island Actress Marilyn Monroe fixes her hair before her 33 iconic Newsday photos through the years King's Park Psychiatric Center. Long Island's abandoned places Bounce! Trampoline Sports in Syosset is an indoor 100 things every LI family should do in 2017 The two most famous lighthouses in Suffolk are 107 signs you're from Suffolk Strolling along the rock wall that protects the 9 secrets of the Montauk Lighthouse An area in West Hills that extends from 19 Long Island myths and legends
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search