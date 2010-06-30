TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Huntington's Kendric honored for service

Deborah Kendric

Communications director

 

Deborah Kendric of Huntington has received a 2010 award for communication excellence from the International Association of Business Communicators' Long Island chapter for service to the community. Kendric is treasurer of the chapter's board of directors and is director of corporate communications for State Bank of Long Island. She is a member of the National Investor Relations Institute and the North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center's Business Advisory Board.

