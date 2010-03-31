Huntington-Smithtown police report
Reports from county or village police, March 21-27
Cold Spring Harbor
The tires of a 2010 Volvo parked in a driveway on Woodchuck Hollow Road were discovered slashed March 21.
Commack
A Manhasset woman was arrested March 21 at the Home Goods store on Henry Street and charged with petty larceny for shoplifting.
A leaf blower, hedge trimmer and a weed whacker were discovered stolen March 23 from a trailer parked on Pierre Drive.
Dix Hills
Damage to a mailbox on Old Brook Road was discovered March 21..
East Northport
A burglary was discovered March 23 at the Psychic Gallery on Larkfield Road. Entry was gained through a rear door, and construction material was stolen from the premises.
Greenlawn
A Derby Avenue resident told police his fence was damaged March 24. The resident said he heard a car speeding away from the scene.
Kings Park
Landscaping tools and blowers were discovered stolen March 22 from a locked trailer parked on Old Northport Road.
Northport
The windshield of a vehicle parked in the Stop & Shop lot on Fort Salonga Road was broken March 21.
Smithtown
A 2010 Jeep and a 2000 Ford GMC, parked at the same address on Barton Lane, were discovered broken into March 21. A title and a bill of sale were removed from the Jeep. A Bluetooth headset, prescription glasses, DVD accessories and a cel lphone charger were stolen from the Ford GMC.
Compiled by Virginia Dunleavy and Daria Arnold
