Huntington-Smithtown police report

Reports from county or village police, March 21-27

Cold Spring Harbor

The tires of a 2010 Volvo parked in a driveway on Woodchuck Hollow Road were discovered slashed March 21.

Commack

A Manhasset woman was arrested March 21 at the Home Goods store on Henry Street and charged with petty larceny for shoplifting.

A leaf blower, hedge trimmer and a weed whacker were discovered stolen March 23 from a trailer parked on Pierre Drive.

Dix Hills

Damage to a mailbox on Old Brook Road was discovered March 21..

East Northport

A burglary was discovered March 23 at the Psychic Gallery on Larkfield Road. Entry was gained through a rear door, and construction material was stolen from the premises.

Greenlawn

A Derby Avenue resident told police his fence was damaged March 24. The resident said he heard a car speeding away from the scene.

Kings Park

Landscaping tools and blowers were discovered stolen March 22 from a locked trailer parked on Old Northport Road.

Northport

The windshield of a vehicle parked in the Stop & Shop lot on Fort Salonga Road was broken March 21.

Smithtown

A 2010 Jeep and a 2000 Ford GMC, parked at the same address on Barton Lane, were discovered broken into March 21. A title and a bill of sale were removed from the Jeep. A Bluetooth headset, prescription glasses, DVD accessories and a cel lphone charger were stolen from the Ford GMC.

