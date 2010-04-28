Huntington-Smithtown police report

Reports from county or village police, April 18-24

Dix Hills

Upon returning home April 22, a Foothill Lane resident heard two unknown voices inside the house. Both intruders fled, but money and jewelry were reported stolen. Entry to the house was gained through a basement window. A Dix Hills man, 49, was later arrested at his Wedgewood Drive residence in Dix Hills and charged with burglary, second degree.

Elwood

A 2008 Nissan Pathfinder was discovered stolen April 18 from the Bagel Boss parking lot on Jericho Turnpike. It was recovered damaged and with parts missing.

Huntington

The front door lock at Classy Café on Clinton Avenue was discovered pried open April 22. Cash was reported stolen.

Kings Park

Two utility trailers at Community Maintenance Inc. on Old Northport Road were discovered broken into April 19. Landscaping equipment was missing.

The side of a 2003 Ford Windstar was damaged while parked in a driveway on Indian Head Road on April 21.

Nesconset

The entrance gate at the Country Pointe complex on Jericho Turnpike was broken by an unknown individual April 18.

An air conditioning compressor was discovered stolen from an accounting office on Smithtown Boulevard on April 20.

Smithtown

Money was taken from an Infiniti parked in a lot on Jericho Turnpike on April 19.

A 2009 Mercedes-Benz was discovered stolen April 20 from in front of an Avalon Circle residence.

A window of a 1999 Chrysler Sebring parked in the Overtime Sports Bar and Grill lot on Terry Road was discovered damaged April 18.

ELSEWHERE

Baywood

A burglary was discovered April 22 at a residence on Park Avenue South. A laptop, jewelry, cash and prescription medications were reported stolen. Entry was gained through a second-floor window.

Lake Ronkonkoma

The rear driver-side window of a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer located on Hawkins Avenue was discovered broken April 18.

Ronkonkoma

A window was discovered broken April 20 on the south side of the St. Joseph's Church parish outreach building on Church Street. A gift card and currency were reported stolen.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a 1999 Tacoma Toyota parked on South Second Street on April 22.

Compiled by Virginia Dunleavy, Ann Smukler and Daria Arnold