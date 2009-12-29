Huntington-Smithtown police report, Jan. 3

Reports from county or village police, Dec. 20-26

Commack

A burglary was discovered at a house on Inez Lane on Dec. 20. The garage door and an interior door were pried open, and assorted jewelry stolen.

An unknown man displayed a knife and demanded money from the cash register attendant at the Dunkin' Donuts on Commack Road on Dec. 21.

A 2000 Dodge Intrepid was stolen from the Commack Multiplex parking lot on Express Drive North on Dec. 22.

Dix Hills

A window and light were discovered broken at the Dix Hills Jewish Center Dec. 20.

East Northport

An unknown person entered a Clay Pitts Road residence through a rear bedroom window Dec. 20 and stole four laptop computers, a TV and assorted jewelry.

A backhoe was stolen from the East Northport Fire Department parking lot on Ninth Avenue on Dec. 22.

Elwood

Two men robbed the Radio Shack store on East Jericho Turnpike Dec. 22. The robbers took cash and electronics equipment.

Greenlawn

An unknown person entered a house on Clay Pitts Road on Dec. 21 through a bedroom window and stole a TV, laptop computer, assorted jewelry and cash.

Huntington Station

A 2006 Toyota Takoma parked on West Ninth Street was stolen Dec. 23. The vehicle was left running.

Smithtown

An envelope, containing $20 and taped to the bottom of a garbage can, was discovered stolen Dec. 22 from in front of a residence on Rutgers Street.

ELSEWHERE

Bohemia

A wallet containing credit cards was discovered stolen Dec. 22 from an unlocked 2001 Chevy Tahoe on William Street.

Ronkonkoma

Property was stolen from a trailer parked in the truck yard at Quality King Distributors on Comac Street Dec. 22. The trailer's lock had been cut.

Compiled by Virginia Dunleavy and Ann Smukler