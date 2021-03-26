TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Huntington Station man tried to lure girl, 7, at bus stop into car

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Huntington Station man, who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl into his car at a bus stop, was arrested Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Erasmo Ortega, 48, of Lenox Road, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, reckless driving and second-degree reckless endangerment.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday as a group of children and the mother of one of the kids were standing at a bus stop at East Eighth Street and Lenox Road in Huntington Station.

A man driving a black 2000 Toyota Camry allegedly attempted to persuade the girl to come with him in his car. When the girl refused, the man drove off, police said. The mother at the bus stop notified police.

Hours later, Crime Section officers from the Second Precinct observed Ortega driving on East Eighth Street and motioned for him to stop his vehicle. Ortega refused to stop, nearly striking the officers as he drove away, officers said. He was located at his home at 12:20 p.m.

Ortega will be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

