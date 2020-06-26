Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found in a Huntington Station apartment complex playground Friday morning.

Officers from the Second Precinct responded to a playground at the Whitman Village Apartment Complex on Lowndes Avenue shortly after noon following a 911 report of an unconscious man on the ground.

The man, 54, who lives near the playground, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.