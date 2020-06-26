TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Police investigating death of man found in Huntington Station playground

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found in a Huntington Station apartment complex playground Friday morning.        

Officers from the Second Precinct responded to a playground at the Whitman Village Apartment Complex on Lowndes Avenue shortly after noon following a 911 report of an unconscious man on the ground.

The man, 54, who lives near the playground, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

