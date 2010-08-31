Huntington Town agenda

HUNTINGTON

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 100 Main St.

TOWN BOARD

2 p.m. Sept. 7

PLANNING BOARD

7:30 p.m. Sept. 15

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING

6 p.m. Sept. 23

CENTERPORT: Amy M. Brown Aiosa requests long-street, side-yard relief to legalize attached wood deck on side of dwelling and replace expired permit for addition to dwelling, on the southeast corner of Pierce and Coolidge streets.

EAST NORTHPORT: Robin Massetti requests long-street, side-yard variance to erect a one-car, attached garage, on the northwest corner of Ketay Drive North and South Ketay Avenue.

GREENLAWN: Value Drug Stores of Greenlawn requests special-use permit and parking variance to use seasonal outdoor display and sales, on the east side of Broadway Greenlawn, south of Grafton Street.

HUNTINGTON: Value Drugs of Huntington requests special-use permit and parking variance for outdoor sales and seasonal outdoor display, on the east side of New Street through to New York Avenue, about 270 feet south of Main Street.

HUNTINGTON STATION: Marjorie Gurbuz requests legalization of three-story dwelling originally designated 1 1/2 stories; conversion of ground floor to habitable space; full bath; alteration of window dormers and raised deck in order to reinstate certificate of occupancies and permits; and lot-width relief for accessory apartment application, on the north side of West 10th Street, west of Fifth Avenue.

HUNTINGTON STATION: John Dobbs, Kurdina Inc., requests long-street, side-yard variance to apply for an accessory apartment, on the southeast corner of Lynch Street and Varney Avenue.

MELVILLE: John Kariyannis, Path Architecture PC, requests front-yard relief to construct a one-story front covered porch with new two-story front foyer addition, leaving setback of 42 feet, change of roof line over existing second story, adding two decorative reverse gables and second-story addition over garage, on the south side of Lewis Drive, 241.7 feet southwest of curve of Louis Drive.

Compiled by Gene Sullivan