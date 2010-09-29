Huntington Town agenda

HUNTINGTON

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 100 Main St.

TOWN BOARD

6 p.m. Oct. 5

PLANNING BOARD

7:30 p.m. Oct. 6

ACTIONS

At its Aug. 3 meeting, the town board:

Accepted the dedication of a widening of Old Walt Whitman Road for the site plan known as 247 Old Walt Whitman Rd.

Accepted the dedication of a widening of Republic Road for the site plan known as Ferran Construction.

Accepted a donation from the Junior Welfare League of Huntington to the Department of Parks and Recreation for various 2010 Summer Camp Programs.

Accepted a donation of a park bench and plaque to be placed in Mr. P's playground at Veterans Memorial Park in memory of Thomas Newton.

Pursuant to Eminent Domain Procedure Law, adopted the findings and determinations of the town board to acquire certain real property located at the southeast corner of New York Avenue and Olive Street in Huntington Station for public purposes (SCTM# 0400-099.00- 04.00-026.000).

Appointed a commissioner to the South Huntington Water District to fill the vacancy in an unexpired term (re: Dominic Feeney Sr.; term ends Dec. 31, 2010).

Renamed Sinclair Drive, Greenlawn, to be known as Sgt. Anthony L. Mangano Way / Sinclair Drive.

Amended the Uniform Traffic Code of the Town of Huntington, Chapter 2, Article IV, Section 2-7, Schedule G Re: Regency Lane - Stop Signs.

Adopted Local Law Introductory Number 12-2010, considering the application of 29 Green St., LLC, and 227 Main St., LLC, to apply the Historic Building Overlay District to property known as 227 Main St., Huntington, located on the northeast corner of Main Street and Stewart Avenue, Huntington, and authorized the use of the property as a Boutique Hotel (SCTM Ѐ-072- 02-025.001).

Adopted Local Law Introductory No. 15-2010, adopting a retirement incentive program, Part A (Targeted Incentive) and Part B (55/25 Retirement Benefit) as authorized by Chapter 105 of the Laws of New York for 2010.

Compiled by Gene Sullivan