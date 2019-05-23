The Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1, is expected to bring near-normal activity this year, federal forecasters said Thursday.

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center predict a 70 percent likelihood of nine to 15 named storms, of which four to eight could become hurricanes. And, two to four of those storms could become major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

A dozen named storms — with six becoming hurricanes and three of them, major — is considered an average season, NOAA said.

Of the near normal nine to 15 storms, Gerry Bell, lead hurricane forecaster with the prediction center, said, “that’s still a lot of activity,” but, regardless of the numbers, the key message is to be prepared.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. However, there can be outlier storms, such as Subtropical Storm Andrea, which formed earlier this week in the Western Atlantic, dissipating quickly, and is figured into the outlook’s numbers. Subtropical means the system has a mix of characteristics, tropical and nontropical.

This year’s near-normal call reflects two competing factors, Bell said.

First, the presence of a weak El Nino, which is a periodic climate pattern with features that suppress hurricanes. That would be upper-level westerly winds in the Atlantic, “tearing apart hurricanes as they try to form,” according to a posting on Colorado State University’s website.

In addition, favoring increased activity are warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean, along with an enhanced west African monsoon, which is a major wind system.

Of course, regardless of the overall number of storms, it takes only one tropical system to devastate a community, as Long Islanders may recall from superstorm Sandy in 2012.