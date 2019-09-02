As Hurricane Dorian pounded the Grand Bahama Island, Long Island experienced some of its own severe weather Monday.

The National Weather Service said it was investigating reports of a waterspout and funnel cloud Monday evening off Long Island's South Shore.

National Weather Service meteorologist John Murray said they had received reports and photos and seen pictures and videos on social media of the weather phenomena that matched what meteorologists had observed on radar.

“We had some thunderstorms that moved across Suffolk County and we saw rotation with them on radar and we did issue a tornado warning,” he said. “At this point we're just sorting out getting exact timing and location information so we’re still in the process of gathering information with regards to damage and sites of the storm.”

Murray said preliminary locations of the waterspout was south of Fire Island Pines beach at 3:49 p.m. He said the person who shot the photo of the funnel cloud was at Smith Point County Park in Shirley looking north.

A severe thunderstorm warning for central Suffolk County ended at 5:15 p.m. Monday, the weather service said. A tornado warning for Manorville and Calverton was canceled just before 5 p.m.

Fire and police officials said Suffolk residents reported trees and electrical wires down in Manorville. But there were no reports of people trapped or injured, authorities said.

Dan Losquadro, Brookhaven Town’s highway superintendent, said the damage in Manorville was “not anywhere near as bad as I was anticipating.”

The damage was localized to around South Street and Dayton Avenue, where about a dozen trees fell into the roadway, he said. His department and PSEG are on scene to help reopen the roads. A crew specializing in tree removal will remove “hanging limbs.”

“The winds are obviously very high, and it’s sheared the tops off a number of these trees,” Losquadro said.

It was too soon to say how Hurricane Dorian — still hovering over the Bahamas — might affect Long Island, the weather service said.

Labor Day was wet with rain starting in Nassau County late Monday morning and in western Suffolk County in the early afternoon, meteorologist Tim Morrin said.

Dry conditions return Tuesday lasting through the night. The high temperature for Tuesday will be in the mid 70s to about 80, with the cooler temps located on the twin forks, Murray said.

Tuesday's lows will be in the upper 60s. On Wednesday the chance for showers and thunderstorms will return in the late afternoon with temperatures reaching into the lower 80s.

The chance of showers increases beginning late Thursday afternoon and increasing through the night into Friday, Murray said. The weather will also become gusty Thursday night into Friday, highest on the twin forks.

Hurricane Dorian might not impact Long Island until Friday, Murray said.

“As we start making mention of Dorian it is forecast to tract south and east of the area but basically we don’t know the exact details,” Murray said. “At some point late Friday into Saturday it’s going to past south and east of Long Island and with our local forecast, we’ll have some rain and increased surf, rough surf and dangerous rip currents and it could also mean dune erosion as well.”

Dorian, which had weakened to a Category 4 hurricane but remained "extremely dangerous," crawled slowly west over the Bahamas on Monday, hammering Grand Bahama Island with what the National Hurricane Center called “catastrophic” winds and storm surge.

A Hurricane Center update at 9 p.m. said the storm was stationary over Grand Bahama Island with wind gusts of 165 miles per hour with “storm surge 12 to 18 feet above normal tide levels with higher destructive waves.” The report said the hazards will continue over Grand Bahama Island through Tuesday morning. The storm is expected to move slowly toward Florida next, forecasters said.

One former Long Islander in Delray Beach, on South Florida's east coast, said Monday afternoon that Dorian was beginning to make itself felt. "The squall lines are starting to come in and the wind began picking up about an hour ago," said Vincent McManus, former Nassau County fire marshal. McManus said he was not in an evacuation zone, but laid up with supplies including ice, food, flashlights and batteries. Two cars were gassed up, with extra gasoline in containers, he said.

About 35 miles to the north, in Jupiter, Eric Bordin, formerly of Old Bethpage, said wind and rain had increased, but had made no "meaningful impact" yet. He had extra flashlights, batteries and nonperishable food. "At this point it is hard to say what will happen and what to expect," he said.

Bill Steenson, who grew up in Bellmore and lived in West Islip, has been in Florida for the past 20 years. “We haven’t been hit yet but everyone is preparing. Nothing to report yet except everyone is battening down.”

West Melbourne, where he now lives, it too far west for storm surge, but he’s worried about wind and heavy rains.

The hurricane was expected to move “dangerously close” to Florida’s east coast through Wednesday evening, with warnings issued for communities from South Florida north to Georgia. The hurricane is expected to move toward Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday.

Long Island residents should check weather.gov or the Hurricane Center’s website, Morrin said.

With Ellen Yan and Rachelle Blidner