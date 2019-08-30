The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending 41 New Yorkers — some of whom are from Long Island — to Florida to help with disaster relief from Hurricane Dorian.

The New Yorkers, called New York Task Force 1, are specially trained first responders from the FDNY and the NYPD. The task force will perform urban search and rescue, disaster recovery, and emergency triage and medicine. The task force is leaving from Brooklyn on Friday night and heading to Jacksonville, Florida.

There are 28 other FEMA rescue teams that can be deployed to Jacksonville within six hours, the agency said Friday.

Dorian is a Category 3 storm that is expected to grow to Category 4 before making landfall in Florida on Tuesday. Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency.