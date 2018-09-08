Tropical Storm Florence, set to intensify and increasingly likely to have direct impacts on the East Coast, was found well off shore in the central Atlantic Saturday morning, slowly proceeding westward as forecast.

It’s expected to return to hurricane force by Sunday, and rev up again to a major hurricane by Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said in its early Saturday forecast update. This as it moves into an area with lessening wind shear, which can tear storms apart, and much warmer waters, which fuel them. That’s an environment “that favors significant and possibly even rapid strengthening,” according to the hurricane center.

Still, as for impacts, the “exact location, magnitude, and timing,” are yet to be determined, given the “very large uncertainty” of the storm’s track once we get into next week, the hurricane center said.

As we approach the peak of the Hurricane season, here are some tips to be prepared in case your area is placed in a watch or warning. pic.twitter.com/OX2U0uG3W1 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 8, 2018

“Even though the models are in alignment at this time, the whole East Coast, including Long Island, should watch closely for any changes in track,” said Bruce Avery, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. “At the least, very large waves are likely locally for the end of the week.”

Indeed, the hurricane center said that people living on or near the East Coast should be monitoring the storm and making sure their hurricane plans are in place.

Already large swells from the storm were hitting Bermuda, set to affect parts of the East Coast this weekend, the hurricane center said.

For Long Island there’s a high rip current risk Saturday at ocean beaches, “with waves building through the day as the swell increases,” according to the National Weather Service’s Upton office. For Sunday, “a high rip current risk is certain.”

“At least some coastal impacts,” including high surf that can lead to beach erosion, are likely though Friday.