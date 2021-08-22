This story was reported by John Asbury, Rachelle Blidner, Alfonso A. Castillo, Vera Chinese, Joan Gralla, Mark Harrington, Jean-Paul Salamanca and Craig Schneider. It was written by Gralla, Schneider and Blidner.

Long Island could avoid a direct strike from Hurricane Henri on Sunday, although heavy rain, high wind, storm surges and tropical storm conditions are expected to pummel the Island, forecasters said.

Henri, initially predicted to be the first hurricane to make landfall on Long Island since Hurricane Gloria in 1985, is projected to hit just east of the Island on Sunday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Category 1 hurricane was about 80 miles southeast of Montauk at 5 a.m. and moving north at 18 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. The track was expected to make landfall on Block Island, Rhode Island, which is about 30 miles off the coast of Montauk, according to the Hurricane Center forecast.

The storm’s outer bands were moving onshore of eastern Long Island and southern New England, the Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m. The eastern tip of the Island, including Montauk, was still in the hurricane's cone of impact.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to start on Long Island around 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

"We have not changed any headlines" of storm conditions, said James Tomasini, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Upton. "We're still expecting possibly up to hurricane-force winds across the eastern end of Long Island."

A hurricane warning remained in effect for the South Shore, from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point, and on the North Shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk Point. A tropical storm warning was in effect for all points west, to New Haven, Connecticut, and East Rockaway Inlet.

Henri could bring winds of up to 75 mph, with higher gusts over eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut, the weather service warned.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of rain on Long Island, New England, southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey on Sunday. It will last into Monday, with some areas receiving 10 inches of rain, the hurricane center said.

Although some Long Islanders received an alert about a tornado warning in recent days, the chance of a tornado is just 2% and only applies to eastern Long Island, Tomasini said.

LIers get ready

The prospect of such a powerful storm heading straight at Long Island had people scrambling on Saturday to stock up supplies, pull in their outdoor furniture, hoist boats out of the water and move to higher ground.

State and local emergency management officials, hospitals and power companies ramped up operations, implementing emergency plans and bringing in extra staff and equipment.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an emergency declaration for Long Island, New York City, Westchester, the Hudson Valley and the capital region.

"It is as serious as a heart attack," Cuomo said during a news briefing Saturday. "Remember Superstorm Sandy — and I'm sure we all do — but this is right now projected to be that level of a storm."

It remains unclear whether Henri, even with a direct hit, would cause the same level of damage as Sandy. That storm, experts say, was so destructive because it moved so slowly and merged with a nor'easter. Sandy struck Long Island under a full moon — as Henri is forecast to do — which could increase storm-driven tides.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone urged those on Fire Island to head to the mainland. The Fire Island National Seashore on Saturday closed campground concessions, marinas and back country camping.

Bellone said the county, working with the American Red Cross, was establishing shelters Saturday night in the following locations: East Hampton High School, Sachem East High School, Brentwood High School, Riverhead High School and Hampton Bays Middle School.

A pet shelter will open 4 p.m. Sunday at the Suffolk County Fire Academy in Yaphank, Bellone said.

East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc declared a state of emergency, as people in low-lying areas were advised to move to higher ground.

"The main threats from Henri are potentially life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding, tropical storm or hurricane-force winds along the South Shore and Long Island and across southern Connecticut," the weather service said Saturday.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran warned of flooding and power outages.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation, but residents should start preparing for power outages and coastal flooding. Our crews will be working around the clock," Curran tweeted.

Cuomo, for his part, vowed not to be distracted by his resignation on Tuesday, or the ongoing transition to the incoming administration of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Cuomo said he had spoken with President Joe Biden, who is prepared to declare a pre-landfall emergency disaster, so local governments will be reimbursed for expenses. The Federal Emergency Management Agency already is sending its teams in, the governor said.

The National Guard is deploying 500 troops, and the State Police is sending 1,000 workers to areas expected to bear the storm's brunt.

Hospitals ramp up, utility braces

Elsewhere, Long Island hospitals ramped up preparations for the storm, putting in place hazardous-weather plans, checking on homebound patients and preparing to increase staff where necessary.

PSEG said it had secured some 3,300 line workers, tree trimmers and others to help turn the lights back on. That is nearly three times the number of workers it had ready on Friday.

The Port Authority anticipates canceling flights, Cuomo said, adding the MTA likely will cancel rail service east of Ronkonkoma.

All of Amtrak's Northeast corridor service, including the Northeast Regional and Acela, was canceled Sunday between New York and Boston due to severe weather impacts.

Amtrak service between Washington, D.C., and New York is not affected.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency. He warned New Yorkers to take the storm seriously and "stay in to the maximum extent possible."

The U.S. Coast Guard has set Port Condition X-ray, which means ports are open to all traffic but hurricane conditions are expected within 48 hours.

In Westhampton Beach, there were few visible signs of worry Saturday ahead of the storm. Several gas stations from Riverhead toward the South Fork had a moderate amount of cars stopping for gas around 11:30 a.m.

At the Valero gas station on Old Riverhead Road in Westhampton Beach, cars had appeared to be lining up, four car-lengths deep, around noon.

At Harbor Freight Tools in Huntington Station, signs dotted the front doors saying "No Generators," while shoppers collected items like gas cans and extension cords.

"It’s coming this way," said Tom Giordano, 68, of Huntington Station. "I went into the hardware store and they were sold out of generators and had one gas can left."

He said he has one generator gassed up, hoping he doesn’t lose power, as he did during Superstorm Sandy, for eight days.

Giordano, who has lived on Long Island his entire life, said he has braved multiple storms, including Sandy. During Hurricane Gloria, his truck was blown across the road. But he didn’t expect Henri to be as bad.

"It’s not going to be Sandy. That was different, it was a superstorm," he said. "We lose power around here from all the trees and the power lines. It’s not going to be as bad as Gloria."

Carolyn Echols, 59, of Huntington Station said she hoped Henri would blow over. She stocked up on essentials like bread, meats and cheese and hot dogs and burgers she could cook on a grill. "I’ve never got so many alerts on my phone from a storm, so I knew we had to go. We’re getting groceries and we’re going to hunker down," Echols said. "This feels like the real deal because of all the warnings. I hope it blows out to sea, but I took a look in the backyard to see what trees might blow over."

Once storms make landfall, they tend to weaken, and that factor, combined with the cooler Atlantic off New England, should cause the storm to dissipate in three to four days, the National Hurricane Center said.

Rainfall rates could reach half an inch an hour, adding up to 3 to 6 inches — with more in spots — through Sunday night, the weather service said.

By Monday on Long Island, the chances of showers and storms are 50%; they decline to 30% on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Temperatures from Monday to Friday should hover around the low 80s during the days and the low 70s at night, the weather service predicted.

It should be sunny Wednesday and Thursday, before possible rain on Friday, when the odds again are 30%.