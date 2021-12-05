New Yorkers affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, including those who did not qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, will now have until Jan. 4 to submit applications for the Ida Relief Fund, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday.

People who are not eligible to receive assistance through FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program for the early September storm, can apply for funding through selected nonprofits in the area. The extension will allow community organizations to distribute funding and have more time to gather paperwork and information for applications, officials noted.

"In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, we have been fully committed to helping all New Yorkers recover from this devastating storm," Hochul said in a news release. "With this extension to apply for resources, excluded New Yorkers who are ineligible for FEMA relief and community organizations on the ground can now gather all the necessary information to apply to get the funding they need to rebuild."

The Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County, at 134 Jackson Street in Hempstead, will assist individuals with applications in Nassau. Brentwood-based Make the Road, at 1090 Suffolk Ave., will assist Suffolk residents.

In order to qualify for the program, applicants must not be eligible for FEMA assistance and not have an individual in their household who is eligible for assistance.

As of Nov. 30, more than 1,800 people inquired about the program, according to the state. About 403 households have submitted applications and 507 households qualified for FEMA funds. Fifty-four households have received about $228,376 in assistance, Hochul said. An additional 31 households have approved applications and are awaiting payment.

"The Ida Relief Fund is a crucial resource for excluded New Yorkers who experienced the worst from Hurricane Ida," said Make the Road Co-Executive Director Theo Oshiro. "This extension is very good news for our communities, as it provides more time to ensure that as many of our neighbors as possible receive the help they need."