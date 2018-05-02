A baby seal was found in Atlantic Beach Wednesday with a cut on its side, according to the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation.

The gray seal pup was found lying on the shore around 6:30 a.m, Maxine Montello, a rescue program supervisor for the foundation, said. The injury is minor and the seal appears alert and exhibiting normal behavior, she said.

Foundation workers will continue to monitor the seal as it heals, Montello said. If there is any change in its behavior or it appears lethargic, staff will bring it in for rehabilitation, she said.

Montello urged the public to remain at least 150 feet away from stranded seals and to contact the Riverhead Foundation if they come across one.

The foundation’s 24-hour hotline is 631-369-9829.