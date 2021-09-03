Bans on travel and forced evacuations from basements could be the future of storm response in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday, after Hurricane Ida’s weakened remnants killed 13 people in Queens and Brooklyn.

Such new rules could be needed because flooding is now ravaging neighborhoods beyond the coastal areas, where storms traditionally wreaked their worst havoc, and doing so faster than before, de Blasio said. On Wednesday, those who died were suddenly deluged — trapped and drowned in basement apartments or trapped in cars on roadways.

"But what we saw in some of these basement apartments on Wednesday was people needed to be evacuated who were far away from the coast, because of the sheer intensity and speed, the amount of the rain that came in such a brief period of time," de Blasio said on CNN. "We're gonna need to now have the ability to send police, fire, etc., out to go and evacuate people in places we never would have imagined in the past. And we're gonna have to tell people, 'prepare to be evacuated.'"

Andrew Rudansky, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Buildings, said in an email that the agency doesn’t track the number of legal basement apartments.

There are at least 313,000 basement apartments in New York City, according to an estimate from May by a group called BASE seeking to legalize the dwellings. The estimate is not all basement apartments, but those the group says are suitable to be legalized.

And, said de Blasio: "A travel ban is the kind of thing I want to introduce into the equation early in each storm as a possibility and then pull the trigger if I have to and literally tell people, 'off the streets out of the subways, clear the way.'"

New York City saw historic rainfall, both in single-hour accumulation and total rainfall, at certain spots, including at LaGuardia Airport.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The storm flooded the subways and roadways, stranding passengers and motorists. The NYPD said at least 469 cars and trucks were abandoned, and more than 800 people evacuated from the subways. And, with no way to get home, some people had to sleep underground in the subway system overnight.

The death toll was 11 in Queens and two in Brooklyn, with the youngest victim aged 2 years old. Rescuers are searching to see whether there are any more.

"I'm praying that we have closed the book on this, but... it is too early to tell. And NYPD, fire, EMS, everyone's out there still following up," de Blasio said.

Meanwhile, the Long Island Rail Road reported it was operating "on or close" to schedule on most of its branches Friday morning, after being devastated by Ida.

The Port Washington branch, which was the hardest hit by the storm, had restored full service by around 6 p.m. Thursday night, using one of two tracks.

And a westbound Montauk train terminated at Jamaica Friday morning, rather than at Penn Station, because of a shortage of equipment to Southampton caused by Thursday's storm recovery efforts, the railroad said.

The LIRR suspended most service for several hours Wednesday night, and had lingering delays and cancellations throughout most of Thursday. The historic flash flooding inundated stations with water and washed away track bedding in some locations. On its Facebook page Thursday evening, the railroad offered "major thanks to our crews working around the clock on storm recovery."

The New York City subway system, meanwhile, was still dealing on Friday morning with the effects of the storm, with the 5 and 6 lines partially suspended and every other line experiencing delays.

With Alfonso Castillo