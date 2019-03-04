TODAY'S PAPER
One shot at Lake Ronkonkoma IHOP, suspects in custody, Suffolk cops say 

Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will provide an update on the shooting at 3:30 p.m. 

Reported shooting at Ronkonkoma IHOP at 339 Portion

Reported shooting at Ronkonkoma IHOP at 339 Portion Rd. on March 4. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Robert Brodsky and Mark Harrington robert.brodsky@newsday.com, mark.harrington@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A man was shot Monday afternoon and several suspects are in police custody following an altercation at the Lake Ronkonkoma IHOP restaurant, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:25 p.m. Monday at 339 Portion Road following a dispute between individuals who knew each other. They then fled the restaurant upon police arrival, authorities said.

A male was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle and is being treated for a gunshot wound. He is believed to be one of the individuals involved in the altercation at the restaurant, police said. 

Police said the incident was not random.

Jenisse Heredia, owner of Be.you.tiful hair salon just down the road from the restaurant, said she was told by law enforcement that authorities were searching for another suspect.

"I was concerned," Heredia said. "I saw men with guns and dogs and helicopters overhead. I locked my doors. I was concerned they could get inside my store to hide."

Pat Lombardi, a secretary at GT Transmissions located next door to the restaurant, said police have cordoned off the scene and are not allowing customers to leave the business.

"I saw them bring some of the workers out," Lombardi said. "They seemed traumatized."

Ralph Barbieri, owner of Tenant Data Verification, located directly across from the IHOP, said a couple carrying a young child fled into his storefront after the shooting. 

He expressed concern about the safety of the neighborhood. "Too much is happening in this neighborhood," he said.

Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron and Suffolk County Steve Bellone will provide an update on the shooting at 3:30 p.m. 

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

